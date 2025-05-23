Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United must play better in both boxes, manager Ronny Deila says

Players are not taking advantage of higher probability opportunities and not stopping opponents well enough, he says.
The way Atlanta United is playing is " not even close to a gold standard,” manager Ronny Deila said. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

The way Atlanta United is playing is " not even close to a gold standard,” manager Ronny Deila said. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
15 minutes ago

Ronny Deila spat out numbers like a calculator Friday as he broke down why his team has a goal difference of minus-10 and why he said last week his Atlanta United team must be tougher in both 18-yard boxes. The Five Stripes will host Cincinnati on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

By Deila’s staff’s measurement, Atlanta United has created 60 chances and allowed 60. Atlanta United has scored 14, three of them were own goals and one was a penalty. Its success ratio is one goal for every 7.5 chances, though Deila said it was one out of every four.

“That’s not even close to a gold standard,” he said.

It should be closer to one goal from every 2.5 chances, he said. Opponents are scoring at the preferred 2.5 clip.

Within those 60, in established (noncounterattacks), Deila said Atlanta United has scored nine times out of 45 opportunities.

“That means also that you have to play really, really well to get something out of the chances,” Deila said.

ExploreRead more about the Five Stripes

In established defense, which is not facing counterattacks, Deila said Atlanta United is one of the more effective teams in the league at preventing opponents from scoring. He didn’t provide stats.

The real stats, those that determine wins and losses, mostly support Deila. Atlanta United is 23rd in scoring (14) but 16th in expected goals (22.19). It is tied for 26th in goals allowed (24) but 23rd in expected goals allowed (25.4). It should have given up more goals than it has, according to the league’s stats. Expected goals allowed takes into account all scoring situations.

The bottom line for those numbers, according to Deila, is that his team needs to be better in both 18-yard boxes. It’s not taking advantage of its higher probability opportunities, and it’s not stopping opponents well enough in its lower probability opportunities.

“We know we have players who can do that; it’s just maybe it’s a little bit now in our heads, and we want so much that we’re maybe stressed too much in this kind of situation,” he said.

Alexey Miranchuk said he thinks that is exactly what is happening.

“We create chances, we have opportunities, but we cannot put the ball in the goal,” he said. “So it’s a little bit mental. You play your games. You play you versus you. We’ve been practicing this week, a lot of finishing and stuff. So hopefully we can break this down this Sunday.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0

May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1

May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1

May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United forward Miguel Almirón #10 dribbles down the field during the match against the Philadelphia Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday May 17, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta United)

Credit: Matthew Grimes/Atlanta United

Atlanta United winless streak reaches eight

‘No killer instinct’: Deila laments Atlanta United’s latest shutout loss

Atlanta United did not score Saturday against Philadelphia, its eight straight match scoring one or fewer goals. Manager Ronny Deila says the team is 'soft in both boxes'

Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey says few players are safe from roster moves

Mired in the worst start in Atlanta United’s history, few players will be safe in the coming transfer window, president Garth Lagerwey said Wednesday.

The Latest

Atlanta United fans celebrate after a goal during a 2024 game against New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jason Allen/AJC)

Credit: Jason Allen for the AJC

Garth Lagerwey: No decision yet on Atlanta United’s 2026 ticket prices

1h ago

Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey says few players are safe from roster moves

Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey said Deila, Henderson are safe

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.