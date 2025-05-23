Ronny Deila spat out numbers like a calculator Friday as he broke down why his team has a goal difference of minus-10 and why he said last week his Atlanta United team must be tougher in both 18-yard boxes. The Five Stripes will host Cincinnati on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
By Deila’s staff’s measurement, Atlanta United has created 60 chances and allowed 60. Atlanta United has scored 14, three of them were own goals and one was a penalty. Its success ratio is one goal for every 7.5 chances, though Deila said it was one out of every four.
“That’s not even close to a gold standard,” he said.
It should be closer to one goal from every 2.5 chances, he said. Opponents are scoring at the preferred 2.5 clip.
Within those 60, in established (noncounterattacks), Deila said Atlanta United has scored nine times out of 45 opportunities.
“That means also that you have to play really, really well to get something out of the chances,” Deila said.
In established defense, which is not facing counterattacks, Deila said Atlanta United is one of the more effective teams in the league at preventing opponents from scoring. He didn’t provide stats.
The real stats, those that determine wins and losses, mostly support Deila. Atlanta United is 23rd in scoring (14) but 16th in expected goals (22.19). It is tied for 26th in goals allowed (24) but 23rd in expected goals allowed (25.4). It should have given up more goals than it has, according to the league’s stats. Expected goals allowed takes into account all scoring situations.
The bottom line for those numbers, according to Deila, is that his team needs to be better in both 18-yard boxes. It’s not taking advantage of its higher probability opportunities, and it’s not stopping opponents well enough in its lower probability opportunities.
“We know we have players who can do that; it’s just maybe it’s a little bit now in our heads, and we want so much that we’re maybe stressed too much in this kind of situation,” he said.
Alexey Miranchuk said he thinks that is exactly what is happening.
“We create chances, we have opportunities, but we cannot put the ball in the goal,” he said. “So it’s a little bit mental. You play your games. You play you versus you. We’ve been practicing this week, a lot of finishing and stuff. So hopefully we can break this down this Sunday.”
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0
April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0
May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1
May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1
May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
