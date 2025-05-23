It should be closer to one goal from every 2.5 chances, he said. Opponents are scoring at the preferred 2.5 clip.

Within those 60, in established (noncounterattacks), Deila said Atlanta United has scored nine times out of 45 opportunities.

“That means also that you have to play really, really well to get something out of the chances,” Deila said.

Explore Read more about the Five Stripes

In established defense, which is not facing counterattacks, Deila said Atlanta United is one of the more effective teams in the league at preventing opponents from scoring. He didn’t provide stats.

The real stats, those that determine wins and losses, mostly support Deila. Atlanta United is 23rd in scoring (14) but 16th in expected goals (22.19). It is tied for 26th in goals allowed (24) but 23rd in expected goals allowed (25.4). It should have given up more goals than it has, according to the league’s stats. Expected goals allowed takes into account all scoring situations.

The bottom line for those numbers, according to Deila, is that his team needs to be better in both 18-yard boxes. It’s not taking advantage of its higher probability opportunities, and it’s not stopping opponents well enough in its lower probability opportunities.

“We know we have players who can do that; it’s just maybe it’s a little bit now in our heads, and we want so much that we’re maybe stressed too much in this kind of situation,” he said.

Alexey Miranchuk said he thinks that is exactly what is happening.

“We create chances, we have opportunities, but we cannot put the ball in the goal,” he said. “So it’s a little bit mental. You play your games. You play you versus you. We’ve been practicing this week, a lot of finishing and stuff. So hopefully we can break this down this Sunday.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0

May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1

May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1

May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple