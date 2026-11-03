How much Election Day turnout do Republicans need to stay in the game?

People line up to vote inside the C.T. Martin Recreation Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

With Democrats encouraged by record early voting, Republicans are banking on an Election Day surge. It may not be as large as some strategists had hoped.

With Democrats encouraged by record early voting, Republicans are banking on an Election Day surge. It may not be as large as some strategists had hoped.

Just how many Georgians need to vote Tuesday for Republicans to overcome the apparent Democratic edge in early voting?

It might be the biggest question hanging over tonight’s midterm results.

Democrats entered Election Day with a surge of momentum after record early voting drew a younger, more diverse electorate, with particularly strong participation in left-leaning areas.

That put pressure on Republicans, who had sounded alarms about sluggish participation in GOP strongholds, particularly across South and Middle Georgia, where they rely on hefty margins.

Here’s where the rubber meets the road.

More than 775,000 Georgians have cast ballots so far Tuesday, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is projecting Election Day turnout of roughly 1.4 million.