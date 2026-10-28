Countdown to midterm elections: Live updates from the Georgia campaign trail

Atlanta donors rally behind Bottoms at $575K fundraiser
Atlanta’s Democratic donor class is rallying behind Keisha Lance Bottoms in the final stretch of her campaign for governor.
A packed Tuesday night fundraiser at Flourish in Buckhead raised at least $575,000 for Bottoms, according to organizers. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger headlined the event.
The host committee was a who’s who of Atlanta Democratic politics, including Mayor Andre Dickens, former Mayor Shirley Franklin, longtime mover-and-shaker Sharon Gay and former state Sen. Jason Esteves, one of Bottoms' rivals in the Democratic primary.