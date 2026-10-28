Countdown to midterm elections: Live updates from the Georgia campaign trail

It seemed like we would never get here, but the 2026 midterms are upon us.

With less than a week to go, candidates and surrogates will be frantically crisscrossing Georgia in a last attempt to turn out their base voters and convince the few undecideds.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be following every twist and turn in the campaigns for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state — you get the picture.

Bookmark this page to follow the latest, beginning with an appearance Wednesday evening by former President Barack Obama in Clayton County. Obama is campaigning for Democratic nominee for governor and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. Democrats hope Obama can fire up the base, particularly young and Black voters who tend to vote less frequently but are essential if the Democrats hope to win.

Obama's visit follows two Georgia appearances by President Donald Trump and comes a day ahead of a two-day swing by former Vice President Kamala Harris.