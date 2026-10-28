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Live UpdatesOctober 28, 2026, 4:18 PM

Countdown to midterm elections: Live updates from the Georgia campaign trail

Election Day is Nov. 3. Early voting ends Friday.

A woman walks into the Metropolitan Library during early voting last week for the Georgia general election. (Jason Getz/AJC)
A woman walks into the Metropolitan Library during early voting last week for the Georgia general election. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia is in the final days leading up to the Nov. 3 midterm elections and most of the marquee races on the ballots are toss-ups.

Candidates for governor, Congress and every statewide office will be making speeches, knocking on doors and urging voters to show up.

Stay here through election night for the latest from the campaign trail with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s politics team.

Greg Bluestein
7 minutes ago
Greg Bluestein

Atlanta donors rally behind Bottoms at $575K fundraiser

Atlanta’s Democratic donor class is rallying behind Keisha Lance Bottoms in the final stretch of her campaign for governor.

A packed Tuesday night fundraiser at Flourish in Buckhead raised at least $575,000 for Bottoms, according to organizers. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger headlined the event.

The host committee was a who’s who of Atlanta Democratic politics, including Mayor Andre Dickens, former Mayor Shirley Franklin, longtime mover-and-shaker Sharon Gay and former state Sen. Jason Esteves, one of Bottoms' rivals in the Democratic primary. 

Chris Joyner
24 minutes ago
Chris Joyner

The stretch run

Former President Barack Obama at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston in 2024.
Former President Barack Obama at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston in 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

It seemed like we would never get here, but the 2026 midterms are upon us.

With less than a week to go, candidates and surrogates will be frantically crisscrossing Georgia in a last attempt to turn out their base voters and convince the few undecideds.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be following every twist and turn in the campaigns for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state — you get the picture. 

Bookmark this page to follow the latest, beginning with an appearance Wednesday evening by former President Barack Obama in Clayton County. Obama is campaigning for Democratic nominee for governor and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. Democrats hope Obama can fire up the base, particularly young and Black voters who tend to vote less frequently but are essential if the Democrats hope to win. 

Obama's visit follows two Georgia appearances by President Donald Trump and comes a day ahead of a two-day swing by former Vice President Kamala Harris.