Automobiles enter the parking lot for the Buckhead Library as a “Vote Here” sign is posted at the entrance during early voting for the Georgia general election, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

From photo ID rules to cellphone use, here are some to know if you plan to vote Nov. 3.

From photo ID rules to cellphone use, here are some to know if you plan to vote Nov. 3.

Georgia is on pace to shatter early voting records in the state in this year’s midterm election.

But many Georgians still cast their ballots on Election Day. If you are one of them, here is some guidance before you go.

Confirm you are registered and find your polling place: The deadline to register to vote in this year’s midterm election was Oct. 5. To check your registration status and confirm the location of your polling place look at Georgia secretary of state’s My Voter Page.

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Do your homework: You can also find a sample ballot on the My Voter Page. Need more information to help you decide? Head to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s 2026 Georgia Voter Guide for a comprehensive look at the candidates, the issues and the ballot questions.