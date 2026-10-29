Georgia is on pace to shatter early voting records in the state in this year’s midterm election.
But many Georgians still cast their ballots on Election Day. If you are one of them, here is some guidance before you go.
Confirm you are registered and find your polling place: The deadline to register to vote in this year’s midterm election was Oct. 5. To check your registration status and confirm the location of your polling place look at Georgia secretary of state’s My Voter Page.
Do your homework: You can also find a sample ballot on the My Voter Page. Need more information to help you decide? Head to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s 2026 Georgia Voter Guide for a comprehensive look at the candidates, the issues and the ballot questions.
Bring a photo ID: Georgia law requires a valid photo identification to cast a ballot. You can look here for a list of acceptable IDs.
Don’t wear campaign attire: It’s illegal to campaign within 150 feet of a polling place so leave your campaign signs at home. It’s also against the law to wear clothing with the name of a candidate, political party or slogan.
Cellphone use is prohibited: Georgia law bans the use of cellphones inside polling places. That means you can’t take a picture of your ballot. The restriction is designed to prevent vote buying, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
12-hour window: Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by the 7 p.m. deadline you must be allowed to vote. Occasionally, technical problems can cause delays. Typically a judge will order the polling place to be kept open late to ensure voters have enough time. Lines can be long. You are allowed to bring a snack and water for yourself while you wait.