Politics Where they stand: Jackson, Bottoms on data centers Georgia lawmakers failed to pass meaningful data center regulations last session. Here’s where the candidates for governor stand on the issue. (Photo Illustration: Broly Su / AJC | Source: AJC, Pexels)

By Riley Bunch 35 minutes ago Share

Members of the Georgia General Assembly adjourned this past session without delivering on an early push to regulate one of the state’s fastest-growing industries: data centers. Lawmakers from both parties seemed eager at the beginning of session to institute changes ranging from moratoriums on new developments to rolling back the lucrative tax breaks the state offers to lure facilities to Georgia in the first place. But ultimately no proposal made it across the finish line, even after a state report estimated Georgia would miss out on $2.5 billion in tax revenue in 2026 because of the breaks.

Meanwhile, metro Atlanta surpassed the rest of the country in the first half of 2026 for the most data center space under construction. Whether or not to put guardrails around the industry has become a top issue for campaigns up and down the ballot ahead of the November election. Here’s where candidates for governor, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson stand on data centers. Jackson Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Rick Jackson speaks during his rally at The Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) The Republican nominee for governor also supports guardrails to the data center industry with residents having the final say whether or not such projects are built in their communities.

“Data centers must have local support, provide a clear local benefit, pay their own way and meet strong environmental standards,”Jackson wrote in an op-ed for the AJC published in August.

Jackson pointed to the strain data centers can put on land, roads, water and the power grid. Under his proposal, projects would have to meet five conditions to move forward: local support, an analysis of their financial benefits, full coverage of costs associated with utility use, a transparency agreement governing operations and strict environmental standards. Bottoms Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic nominee for governor, speaks during a press event unveiling a proposal to suspend sales taxes on groceries at Al Huda Groceries on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in Lawrenceville. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms unveiled a proposal Wednesday that would let Georgia cities and counties suspend sales taxes on groceries, putting affordability at the center of her campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Bottoms has called for a statewide pause on development and construction of new data centers while officials assess the projects’ economic and community impacts. During a recent interview on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the Democratic nominee for governor called a moratorium an “opportunity to reassess.”