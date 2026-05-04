Politics

Georgia 2026: What the polls say about the race for governor

Runoffs are possible in the Democratic and Republican primaries.
A person walks past a voting sign during the first day of early voting for the primary elections at the Dunwoody Library on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
A person walks past a voting sign during the first day of early voting for the primary elections at the Dunwoody Library on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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52 minutes ago

There’s one constant in the polling for Georgia’s next governor: Many voters don’t know who they’ll be voting for.

Advance voting for the Democratic and Republican primaries is underway, with election day set for May 19. But poll after poll finds a big chunk of voters are undecided. Both races could head to a runoff if no candidate reaches the 50% threshold.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has collected the top polls, including the AJC’s own polling. Here’s what they show.

Democrats

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has led every Democratic primary poll. But most polls have her out of range of a runoff.



Republicans

Billionaire Rick Jackson’s surprise entrance and pledge to spend at least $50 million of his own money has jolted the Republican primary. Since jumping into the race, polls have shows Jackson leading or within striking distance of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. Like the Democratic primary, this race still has many undecided voters and could go to a runoff.



About the Author

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

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