Politics Where they stand: Bottoms, Jackson on healthcare access Congress’ end to enhanced ACA subsidies cost hundreds of thousands of Georgians their coverage. Here’s where the candidates for governor stand on the issue.

By Riley Bunch 37 minutes ago Share

Hundreds of thousands of Georgians have lost their health insurance coverage this year after Congress voted to end the Affordable Care Act’s pandemic-era enhanced federal subsidies — with nearly 500,000 projected to lose coverage by 2034. Meanwhile, Georgia is one of a handful of states that have decided not to expand Medicaid, a longstanding source of partisan tension under the Gold Dome. Instead, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp launched his “Georgia Pathways to Coverage” program, a limited Medicaid expansion which aims to provide insurance coverage for low-income adults. But the initiative has been met with criticism over an 80-hour-a-week work requirement and low enrollment numbers.

Conversations around full Medicaid expansion this election cycle have been heightened by the startling drop in healthcare coverage driven by federal-level changes. Here’s where candidates for governor, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and healthcare CEO Rick Jackson, stand on healthcare access. Bottoms Former Atlanta mayor and Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms campaigns outside of a shuttered rural hospital in Commerce, Georgia on June 17, 2026. (Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com) Bottoms is an outspoken advocate for full Medicaid expansion, joining other Georgia Democrats in their sharp criticism of Republican colleagues for failing to do so.

Along with expansion, she proposes raising eligibility for certain adults up to 138% of the federal poverty level — or a salary around $21,000 a year for an individual. She also promises to scrap Kemp’s Georgia Pathways program.