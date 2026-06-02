Politically Georgia Gas tax debate revives 2022 playbook in Georgia governor’s race Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Democratic candidate for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks at a joint campaign rally with U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on Sunday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights A lawsuit that delayed Public Service Commission elections for three years comes to an end.

Burt Jones debates an empty podium, while Rick Jackson holds a rally in Kennesaw.

A key Democratic runoff draws a split among some of the party’s biggest names.

Pocketbook test Duncan Butler fills up his gas tank at Buddy's gas station in Atlanta in April. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Call it the politics of the pump. Keisha Lance Bottoms is seizing on Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to let Georgia’s gas tax suspension expire tonight, framing the return of the 33-cents-per-gallon levy as an early pocketbook test for her Republican rivals. The Democratic nominee for governor urged GOP runoff candidates Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and to join her call to extend the suspension, saying Georgians can’t afford higher fuel costs this summer.

“Georgians are paying the price for Donald Trump’s Iran war, and they need leaders who will take every action possible to lower the price of gas,” she said.

While the tax break saved Georgians at the pump — the average price of a gallon of gas has spiked more than $1 from February — it also cost the state roughly $200 million a month that goes to pay for road maintenance and construction. It’s not a new playbook. In 2022, Stacey Abrams pressured Kemp to push for a lengthier gas tax break, daring him to either embrace her proposal or face accusations that he was allowing taxes to rise. She even put ads on more than 5,500 gas station pumps to drive home the point. That same cycle, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock backed a federal gas tax holiday while a pro-Herschel Walker group handed out $25 gas vouchers to blame Democrats for rising fuel prices.

Now Bottoms is trying to turn the issue back on Republicans, tying higher gas prices to President Donald Trump’s war with Iran — and daring the GOP field to side with her on tax relief. Things to know Judge Brian Rickman listens during a hearing of the Judicial Qualifications Commission in 2024. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Good morning! Here are three things to know for today: Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Brian Rickman is stepping down to join the personal injury litigation firm Cathey & Strain, the AJC’s Rosie Mainins reports.

Derek Dooley entered the U.S. Senate race as a political novice. He may now be one of the last statewide standard-bearers for Georgia’s establishment Republicans, writes Greg Bluestein.

Here are eight takeaways from the final day of the Atlanta Press Club debates ahead of the runoff races later this month. End of an era The U.S. Supreme Court. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

A lawsuit that delayed Public Service Commission elections for three years came to an end on Monday at the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear the case brought by Black voters alleging that the commission’s at-large districts resulted in nearly all-white representation and violated the Voting Rights Act. The justices did not give a reason for declining to hear the case. The lawsuit ended up delaying Public Service Commission elections, extending the terms of current members. Voters had their say last year, where they ousted a pair of Republican incumbents to elect two Democrats to the board. That included Alicia Johnson, the first Black woman elected to the PSC. In April, the court weakened the Voting Rights Act by ruling states could not draw districts based on race.

The two Ricks Republican candidate for governor Rick Jackson speaks to supporters at the Governor's Gun Club in Kennesaw on Monday. (Patricia Murphy/AJC) While Jones was debating an empty podium at the Atlanta Press Club debate, Jackson was in Kennesaw getting a boost from a like-minded neighbor. More than 500 people turned out to hear Jackson speak along with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. Like Jackson, Scott was a wealthy healthcare CEO with no political experience when he ran for Florida governor in 2010. Scott told the crowd that Jackson would deliver real-world results like he had. Making Jackson the nominee would help Republicans all the way down the ballot, he added, including in the U.S. Senate race. “The governor’s race is top of the ticket, so if you make sure Rick is the candidate and he has a big win in November, then you’re going to have a Republican senator from Georgia, too,” Scott said. Jackson told the crowd about his life growing up in Atlanta’s Techwood Homes, going into foster care, and eventually starting and running his business. He said he wants to be governor for people who feel like they don’t have a voice in the Capitol.

“I do not need the money, I do not care about the title. I am running to make a difference in the lives of 11 million Georgians,” he said. “This race is between an outsider, and an insider. Burt Jones is the insider’s pick.” Familiar faces from Georgia also joined Jackson, including WDUN’s Martha Zoller, state Reps. Brent Cox, Joseph Gullet, Lauren McDonald III, Chuck Martin and Steven Sainz. No Show Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Republican candidate for governor, gestures to the empty lectern at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series on Monday. His opponent, Rick Jackson, did not attend, citing a scheduling conflict. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) As mentioned above, Jones appeared alone on Monday for the Atlanta Press Club debate for the GOP runoff for governor. Jackson’s decision to forgo the debate and accept one closer to election day followed an uneven performance in his first Atlanta Press Club debate. That’s when Jones pressed Jackson on whether he has had undocumented workers on his property in Forsyth and the wealthy executive answered, “I don’t know.” That answer was quickly repurposed into a Jones campaign ad.

As is tradition, Jackson was represented at the debate Monday by an empty lectern, and Jones hammered him in his opening statement for not showing up. But Jackson did not mention the debate he was missing during his campaign rally on Monday, and the roughly 500 people who came out to see him didn’t seem to care. Carol Craton from Kennesaw said she preferred to hear from Jackson directly. “I don’t care to hear everybody arguing,” she said. “I don’t like to watch debates.” Split ticket Then-gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams (left) and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock greet supporters during a 2022 campaign stop at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Getz/AJC) A key Democratic runoff is drawing a split among some of the party’s biggest names.

Warnock endorsed former Fulton County Superior Court Judge Penny Brown Reynolds in the Democratic runoff for secretary of state, while Stacey Abrams is backing Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett. The dueling endorsements put two of Georgia’s most influential Democrats on opposite sides of one of the most unpredictable races on the runoff ballot. Warnock rolled out Reynolds’ endorsement as part of a broader slate that also included state Sen. Josh McLaurin in his lieutenant governor runoff against former state Sen. Nabilah Parkes. It was a notable move for Warnock, who has largely stayed out of competitive Democratic primaries. Abrams, meanwhile, is also taking a more active role. She endorsed McLaurin last week and praised Barrett as a candidate who “has the record, the experience, and the backbone to stand up to anyone who seeks to undermine our elections.”

Listen up U.S. Rep Mike Collins (left) and former football coach Derek Dooley, both Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate, at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debate last month. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we’re breaking down the latest debate between U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley ahead of their GOP runoff to challenge U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, along with Ossoff’s Sunday rally with Bottoms, the Democratic nominee for governor. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.