New report adds to list of Collins’ campaign controversies

Today’s newsletter highlights:
- Test your knowledge with our weekly news quiz.
- Brandon Beach is at the center of a push for a Trump $250 bill.
- Burt Jones and Rick Jackson speak back-to-back at Brian Kemp’s annual Sea Island retreat.
Today’s newsletter highlights:
Another day, another controversy swirling around the people Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has put in positions of power.
Slate reported that the Senate candidate’s top aide, Kip Talley, told friends in a group chat that he used his congressional position to attempt to free a Holocaust denier from prison.
In messages reviewed by Slate’s Ben Jacobs, Talley told the group chat: “I’m going to try and use the levers of the legislative branch to check into his detention.” The individual in question was in prison on a contempt of court charge.
In a statement, Talley told Slate he acted “solely in my personal capacity after hearing concerns that an acquaintance I have known for years was being mistreated in custody and denied basic medical care.”
He added that he did not act at Collins’ direction, use official resources or coordinate with anyone else in the group chat.
The report lands just days after Collins cut ties with longtime aide Brandon Phillips following a vulgar post from the Senate contender’s campaign account targeting the wife of a rival operative who said she attempted suicide after accusing former NBC host Matt Lauer of rape.
Collins said he made “staffing changes” to remove Phillips, though details remain murky. A Collins official said Phillips has not been employed in his congressional office since May 5.
Good morning! How closely did you follow the news this week? Find out by taking our quiz. You’ll find the answers at the end of the newsletter.
The sports betting industry spent big money backing 34 candidates in state legislative races ahead of last week’s primary. How many of their preferred candidates either won or advanced to a runoff?
Rick Jackson received an endorsement this week from what former rival for governor?
Virginia Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi wrote an opinion essay in the AJC criticizing U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens. Why?
Former Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams normally doesn’t endorse in primary races. She made an exception this week for what race?
Georgia’s Brandon Beach is at the center of an extraordinary push to put President Donald Trump’s face on a new $250 bill.
The U.S. Treasury Department said this week it is preparing for the possibility that Congress passes legislation creating the new denomination to mark the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.
The bill, introduced by Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina, would direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to feature Trump on the note.
If passed and signed by Trump, it would amount to a remarkable honor for a sitting president who has worked to put himself at the center of the nation’s birthday celebration.
The move also puts Beach, the U.S. treasurer, in a prominent role. The Washington Post reported that Beach has pushed the bureau to speed up work on the new note.
The paper also reported that the director of the agency’s printing bureau was abruptly reassigned after explaining to Beach and another deputy “that there were legal and procedural obstacles to producing the note and that it would take years longer than they envisioned.”
Gov. Brian Kemp’s annual Sea Island retreat has become a must-attend stop for Georgia Republicans who want to stay close to his political orbit.
This year, it also offered a revealing side-by-side look at the two Republicans battling to succeed him.
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare executive Rick Jackson spoke back-to-back at the invite-only gathering, which drew hundreds of lobbyists, elected officials, executives and Kemp allies.
Several attendees said Jackson leaned heavily into his biography, growing emotional as he traced his rise from foster care to billionaire business owner. He spent less time on policy.
Jones followed with a more conventional stump speech, emphasizing his record as a state senator and four years as president of the Senate. He delved into tax-cutting plans and other initiatives he would pursue as governor.
The contrast went beyond the speeches. We’re told Jones enthusiastically worked the room at the dinner before his remarks, while Jackson stayed closer to his table and entertained visitors who came to him.
One said it was a glimpse of two very different pitches. There was Jackson, the outsider with a compelling life story. And there was Jones, the veteran lawmaker speakingto acrowd he knows well about how he would use his power.
There is no “Politically Georgia” podcast today. We’ll be back on Monday.
You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.
Five Georgia high schools will test armed drones this fall, part of a $550,000 experiment funded by the Republican-controlled state Legislature to stop school shootings.
These drones wouldn’t have bullets, but could fire things like flash bangs, strobe lights and pepper balls. State Rep. Matt Dubnik told us earlier this year these drones won’t kill anyone, but they can “put you on your hind end.”
WABE reported the five schools that will test the drones are:
The drones are produced by Campus Guardian Angel, a company cofounded by former Navy SEAL Bill King. The company put on a demonstration for lawmakers earlier this year in Liberty Plaza across the street from the state Capitol.
An independent pollster who said he has no ties to any candidates running for governor or senator in Georgia has conducted a post-primary survey to gauge support for Republicans in the runoff for those races.
John Couvillon of JMC Analytics and Polling found that Jackson had a narrow lead over Jones in the governor’s race 40% to 39%, which is well within the margin of error. The lead U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has over former football coach Derek Dooley is much more substantial: 50% to 36%.
The poll of 600 Georgia Republicans was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.
Good news for Georgia parents worried about the effects of online platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Roblox on their kids — a Georgia state House study committee wants to hear from you,
The study committee, chaired by state Rep. Rob Clifton, R-Evans, will hold four field hearings around Georgia this summer and fall. Parents and stakeholders are encouraged to attend,
“This study committee is about bringing parents, experts, lawmakers and technology leaders to the table to take an honest look at how online gaming and social platforms are impacting our children,” Clifton told the AJC. “Our goal is to better understand the risks, identify solutions and make sure Georgia is leading the conversation on protecting kids in the digital world.”
After stops in Atlanta, Macon, Augusta and Savannah, the committee will assess its findings and make recommendations for legislation to introduce in January.
Upcoming birthday:
Transition:
Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.
Answers to this week’s news quiz
That’ll do it for us today. As always, you can send your best scoops, gossip and insider information to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.
The Latest