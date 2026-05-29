Politically Georgia New report adds to list of Collins’ campaign controversies Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins speaks at his primary election watch party last Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Test your knowledge with our weekly news quiz.

Brandon Beach is at the center of a push for a Trump $250 bill.

Burt Jones and Rick Jackson speak back-to-back at Brian Kemp’s annual Sea Island retreat.

Campaign turmoil U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon in Columbus last August. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Another day, another controversy swirling around the people Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has put in positions of power. Slate reported that the Senate candidate’s top aide, Kip Talley, told friends in a group chat that he used his congressional position to attempt to free a Holocaust denier from prison. In messages reviewed by Slate’s Ben Jacobs, Talley told the group chat: “I’m going to try and use the levers of the legislative branch to check into his detention.” The individual in question was in prison on a contempt of court charge.

In a statement, Talley told Slate he acted “solely in my personal capacity after hearing concerns that an acquaintance I have known for years was being mistreated in custody and denied basic medical care.”

He added that he did not act at Collins’ direction, use official resources or coordinate with anyone else in the group chat. The report lands just days after Collins cut ties with longtime aide Brandon Phillips following a vulgar post from the Senate contender’s campaign account targeting the wife of a rival operative who said she attempted suicide after accusing former NBC host Matt Lauer of rape. Collins said he made “staffing changes” to remove Phillips, though details remain murky. A Collins official said Phillips has not been employed in his congressional office since May 5. Friday news quiz U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde speaks during a 2024 Donald Trump campaign event in Iowa. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Good morning! How closely did you follow the news this week? Find out by taking our quiz. You’ll find the answers at the end of the newsletter.

The sports betting industry spent big money backing 34 candidates in state legislative races ahead of last week’s primary. How many of their preferred candidates either won or advanced to a runoff? A) 15

B) 32

C) 25

D) 34 Rick Jackson received an endorsement this week from what former rival for governor? A) Brad Raffensperger

B) Chris Carr

C) Clark Dean

D) Gregg Kirkpatrick Virginia Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi wrote an opinion essay in the AJC criticizing U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens. Why?

A) She said it was improper for Clyde’s gun store to have federal contracts.

B) She criticized what she called his “vile” comments directed toward a Virginia state senator.

C) She argued Clyde’s opposition to all earmarks was holding up funding for some Virginia projects.

D) She urged him and other like-minded Republicans to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson. Former Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams normally doesn’t endorse in primary races. She made an exception this week for what race? A) Lieutenant governor

B) 1st Congressional District

C) Labor commissioner

D) 7th Congressional District Money man Former state Sen. Brandon Beach cheers in 2025 while wearing a money jacket presented to him in honor of his appointment as U.S. treasurer. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Georgia’s Brandon Beach is at the center of an extraordinary push to put President Donald Trump’s face on a new $250 bill.

The U.S. Treasury Department said this week it is preparing for the possibility that Congress passes legislation creating the new denomination to mark the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. The bill, introduced by Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina, would direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to feature Trump on the note. If passed and signed by Trump, it would amount to a remarkable honor for a sitting president who has worked to put himself at the center of the nation’s birthday celebration. The move also puts Beach, the U.S. treasurer, in a prominent role. The Washington Post reported that Beach has pushed the bureau to speed up work on the new note. The paper also reported that the director of the agency’s printing bureau was abruptly reassigned after explaining to Beach and another deputy “that there were legal and procedural obstacles to producing the note and that it would take years longer than they envisioned.”

Sea Island Gov. Brian Kemp's annual Sea Island retreat offered a closer look this year at the two Republicans battling to succeed him. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Gov. Brian Kemp’s annual Sea Island retreat has become a must-attend stop for Georgia Republicans who want to stay close to his political orbit. This year, it also offered a revealing side-by-side look at the two Republicans battling to succeed him. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare executive Rick Jackson spoke back-to-back at the invite-only gathering, which drew hundreds of lobbyists, elected officials, executives and Kemp allies. Several attendees said Jackson leaned heavily into his biography, growing emotional as he traced his rise from foster care to billionaire business owner. He spent less time on policy.

Jones followed with a more conventional stump speech, emphasizing his record as a state senator and four years as president of the Senate. He delved into tax-cutting plans and other initiatives he would pursue as governor. The contrast went beyond the speeches. We’re told Jones enthusiastically worked the room at the dinner before his remarks, while Jackson stayed closer to his table and entertained visitors who came to him. One said it was a glimpse of two very different pitches. There was Jackson, the outsider with a compelling life story. And there was Jones, the veteran lawmaker speakingto acrowd he knows well about how he would use his power. Listen up There is no “Politically Georgia” podcast today. We’ll be back on Monday. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Drone testing A drone demonstration is shown at the Fulton County Jail in March. (Jason Getz/AJC) Five Georgia high schools will test armed drones this fall, part of a $550,000 experiment funded by the Republican-controlled state Legislature to stop school shootings. These drones wouldn’t have bullets, but could fire things like flash bangs, strobe lights and pepper balls. State Rep. Matt Dubnik told us earlier this year these drones won’t kill anyone, but they can “put you on your hind end.” WABE reported the five schools that will test the drones are:

Coffee County High School in Douglas

Forsyth Central High School in Cumming

Gainesville High School

River Ridge High School in Woodstock

Statesboro High School The drones are produced by Campus Guardian Angel, a company cofounded by former Navy SEAL Bill King. The company put on a demonstration for lawmakers earlier this year in Liberty Plaza across the street from the state Capitol. Today in Washington Trump will sign new executive orders.

The House and Senate are out this week. Runoff poll Republican candidate for governor Rick Jackson (left) and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones interact at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young governor debate last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) An independent pollster who said he has no ties to any candidates running for governor or senator in Georgia has conducted a post-primary survey to gauge support for Republicans in the runoff for those races.

John Couvillon of JMC Analytics and Polling found that Jackson had a narrow lead over Jones in the governor’s race 40% to 39%, which is well within the margin of error. The lead U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has over former football coach Derek Dooley is much more substantial: 50% to 36%. The poll of 600 Georgia Republicans was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points. Volume up A "Blue Ribbon" Georgia House study committee will be holding hearings around the state on the effects of online platforms on children. (Courtesy Georgia House of Representatives) Good news for Georgia parents worried about the effects of online platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Roblox on their kids — a Georgia state House study committee wants to hear from you, The study committee, chaired by state Rep. Rob Clifton, R-Evans, will hold four field hearings around Georgia this summer and fall. Parents and stakeholders are encouraged to attend,