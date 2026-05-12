Politics Georgia wrestles with how to govern AI without stifling innovation But a new AJC poll shows a most voters want government to regulate the rapidly advancing technology. Georgia Technology Authority Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer Nikhil Deshpande, right, speaks to the AJC at the GTA, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Atlanta. Also pictured are from left to right; GTA Chief Development Officer Keith Perry, State Chief Information Officer and GTA Executive Director Shawnzia Thomas, GTA Director of Communications and Marketing Deborah Rollins, second from right. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Taylor Croft and Caleb Groves 51 minutes ago Share

As artificial intelligence permeates the daily lives of Georgians, policymakers across the country are debating how to govern the rapidly emerging technology while negotiating President Donald Trump’s staunch warnings to avoid “onerous and excessive” AI laws. Georgia is taking a proactive approach, placing guardrails around its own use of the technology while experimenting with ways it can aid its employees facing gaps in the workforce. State lawmakers have had to tread lightly on a topic the White House has warned could prompt a fierce response if they go too far.

But the state’s voters largely believe regulation is needed. According to an exclusive Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, nearly 78% of likely Democratic primary voters surveyed support the federal government writing rules around AI. Among Republican primary voters, an overwhelming majority — 67% — also support AI regulation. Morgan Guinyard of DeKalb County said she supports modest regulations on the technology. She said there needs to be enough room for companies to innovate and ensure that the U.S. isn’t falling behind other countries in the global race in AI innovation.

“I would rather us build it first and then figure out how to make it safely or regulate it than have China or Russia build it first,” Guinyard said.

Jacob Sheridan, a math teacher from Floyd County, said that he thinks the government should do more to regulate the technology. Sheridan called AI’s ability to impersonate people “potentially terrifying.” He also raised concerns about how students might use the technology as a crutch in school instead of doing schoolwork themselves. “You regulate every new industry. I don’t see what the harm is,” he said. Georgia Technology Authority Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer Nikhil Deshpande, standing, shows a video about MyGeorgia to the AJC at the GTA, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) The state is taking its own steps to navigate how to use AI through the new Office of Artificial Intelligence. The state established the office in 2023 and began building policies and programs for state departments and employees utilizing AI.