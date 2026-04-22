Politically Georgia Democratic Party memo argues Georgia’s political momentum is shifting left Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. From left, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Derrick Jackson and Michael Thurmond are vying to be the Democratic nominee for governor. (AJC file photos)

Today’s newsletter highlights Clay Fuller endorses Mike Collins’ campaign for Senate.

Online gaming platform Roblox says it will increase protections for children.

Raphael Warnock extracts potentially valuable intel from Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh.

Confidence boost Three of the leading Democratic candidates for governor, from left — Geoff Duncan, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Michael Thurmond — shared a stage last week for a televised debate on Nexstar stations. (Screenshot of WXIA's live stream) Georgia Democrats are feeling bullish about their chances of retaking the Governor’s Mansion — and they’re eager to project it. In an internal strategy memo sent out this morning, party chair Charlie Bailey brands the GOP primary a self-inflicted bloodbath and unveils a new “Peach State Gubernatorial War Room” to target Republicans through November. The memo points to national handicappers rating Georgia among the likeliest gubernatorial flips and argues the state’s political momentum is shifting left.

“We clearly have momentum on our side, and Georgia Democrats are clear-eyed in our commitment to elect a governor who will actually work to make life better — and more affordable — for the people of Georgia,” the memo reads.

The memo comes as a poll obtained by the AJC suggests former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is tightening her grip on the Democratic field. The survey of likely Democratic voters from Education Reform Now Advocacy shows Bottoms at 42%, ahead of former DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond at 12%, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan at 8% and former state Sen. Jason Esteves at 6%. About one-third remain undecided. The poll, conducted by Concord Public Opinion Partners, also found Bottoms leading hypothetical runoffs against each of her closest rivals. Bottoms’ rivals are making clear they’re not conceding anything. At a Georgia Association of Manufacturers forum in Atlanta on Tuesday, Thurmond pitched himself as a tested executive.

“Judge me, not on my promises, but on performing during the most challenging times in the history of our state,” he said. Duncan cast himself as the most electable in the field: “You’ve got a governor candidate in this race that’s staying laser focused on the issues that matter most — the affordability crisis, the health care crisis and the Donald Trump crisis — that seem to get worse by the hour. And I’m the only one focused on those three issues every minute of every day.” And Esteves framed his bid as both resistance and renewal. “I’m going to fight back against Donald Trump and also focus in on what matters, which is ultimately health, wealth and opportunity,” he said.

Things to know (AJC file) Good morning! Here are three things to know for today: Georgia’s only open U.S. House race without a presidential endorsement is emerging as a test of how much past criticism of Trump still matters in a Republican primary defined by MAGA loyalty tests, Greg Bluestein reports.

About 350,000 fewer Georgians are receiving health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act exchanges this year, Tia Mitchell and Caleb Groves report. That’s a 27% decrease in enrollment just months after the expiration of subsidies that helped keep the cost of plans low.

While Bottoms’ rivals race to boost their own bios and policies ahead of primary day, the AJC’s Patricia Murphy says the former Atlanta mayor is running unchallenged at the top of the field. Closing time The 2026 Republican candidates for governor (from left): Chris Carr, Rick Jackson, Burt Jones and Brad Raffensperger. (AJC file photos) Republicans running for governor sharpened their closing arguments during a Georgia Association of Manufacturers forum Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones argued that every candidate talks about cutting taxes and slashing regulations, but said he’s the only one with a record of actually doing it. He also emphasized Trump’s endorsement. “Everybody else wouldn’t want it if it didn’t matter. I’m proud to have the president endorsement,” he said. “Obviously it propelled me to victory in ’22, and I fully expect it will pay big dividends this time around.” Billionaire health care tycoon Rick Jackson told the audience he was in the race for the right reasons. “I don’t have to do this, period,” he said. “The only reason is I want to have an impact for helping kids and other people that do not have a voice.” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger emphasized economic stewardship, saying: “I’m going to be the governor that actually encourages business to come here, encourage businesses to grow their businesses here and create more great-paying jobs.”

And Attorney General Chris Carr cast himself as the logical alternative for voters tired of the Jones-Jackson bashing. “There’s one really rich guy that’s trying to buy this election, and there’s one really rich guy’s dad who’s trying to buy this election,” he said. “And then there’s one guy that’s trying to earn it, and that’s me” Making the grade Kevin Warsh testifies during his nomination hearing to be a member and chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Jose Luis Magana/AP) U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock on Tuesday extracted potentially valuable intel for Democrats: an implicit acknowledgment from Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve Board of Governors that the economy might not be doing so great heading into the midterms. Warnock was questioning Kevin Warsh, who is Trump’s pick to replace Jerome Powell at the Fed. Warnock brought up Trump’s comments, made about four months ago, that the economy was “A-plus plus plus plus plus plus plus.”

Warnock asked Warsh what grade he would give the economy. After some playful banter about how elite universities never give anyone less than an A, Warsh said he believed “if the Fed were to execute on a series of policy reforms, then I believe the economy can be stronger.” “I think the Fed is not blameless for the divergence you describe between those that have financial assets and those that don’t,” he added. Warnock quickly noted that “implicit in your testimony is the recognition that this is not an A-plus plus economy.” Roblox settlements Aaron Ford, attorney general of Nevada, speaks at a news conference in Las Vegas lat week after announcing a settlement with Roblox. (Ty O'Neil/AP) Roblox says it will increase protections for children who use its gaming platform after reaching multimillion-dollar settlements with three states.

The online gaming giant recently inked deals with Nevada, Alabama and West Virginia. The Nevada settlement was announced last week while the other two happened Tuesday. The Associated Press reports nearly half of U.S. children under 16 use Roblox. The Nevada settlement includes a pledge from the company to give $10 million to various nondigital programs like the Boys & Girls Club. In Georgia, Carr — the attorney general who is also running for governor — launched an investigation of Roblox earlier this year. He pointed to a case where the Georgia State Patrol recovered two girls who went missing from their home in Florida after communicating with a 19-year-old on Roblox. Liberal swoon Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff greets supporters before speaking at a rally last month in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s recent rally in Augusta has Washington pundits comparing him to another young, up-and-coming Democratic senator who had a way with words: Barack Obama.

The Bulwark’s Sam Stein glowingly described Ossoff’s familiar monotone at the rally as “calming, but also piercing,” and an example for other Democratic candidates to follow this cycle. “This is how you run against Trump,” he said. Sarah Longwell likewise praised the senator for attacking Trump directly with lines like, “He’s a crook and everybody knows it.” And she said he has other assets working for him, too. “His dimple is working, that shirt is tight across his chest. He is as handsome as …” You get the picture. With even Republicans predicting that Ossoff’s 2026 reelection will be an uphill battle for the GOP, don’t be shocked if talk of Ossoff running for president in 2028 isn’t far behind.

Listen up Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Politico’s Jonathan Martin joins the show to talk about his recent interview with Gov. Brian Kemp at the Masters and what it revealed about Kemp’s political future. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Today in Washington Trump will meet with Frank J. Bisignano, commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

The House will vote on legislation related to energy, natural resources and air quality.

The Senate will vote on whether to advance legislation requiring troops to be withdrawn from Iran.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

GOP endorsement boost U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (right) congratulates U.S. Rep. Clay Fuller after winning a special election for Congress earlier this month. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Newly elected U.S. Rep. Clay Fuller is jumping quickly into another marquee Georgia race, endorsing U.S. Rep. Mike Collins’ campaign for Senate. The backing gives Collins a boost from one of the GOP’s newest rising figures after Fuller’s closely watched victory in Georgia’s 14th District. Fuller, who was endorsed by Trump in that race, framed Collins as the candidate best positioned to win both the primary and general election. Their alliance comes as little surprise. Collins was an early backer of Fuller’s campaign, and the two share a key adviser in Brandon Phillips.