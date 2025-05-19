Georgia women’s tennis team wins national title with emphatic win over Texas A&M

The national championship is the first for coach Drake Bernstein, who is in his second season in charge of the program.

Georgia won the doubles point thanks to a 6-2 win by Guillermina Grant and Anastasiia Lopata and a 7-5 win by Aysegul Mert and Hayden Mulberry.

In singles, No. 2 overall seed Dasha Vidmanova beat No. 1 seed Mary Stonia to secure one of three singles points for Georgia. No. 17 Lopata beat No. 13 Nicole Khirin 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 on the No. 2 court to earn another point for Georgia.

The winning point was secured on court No. 6 by Sofia Rojas, who beat Texas A&M’s Lexington Reed 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 for the championship.

Mell Reasco on court No. 3, Mert on court No. 4 and Grant on court No. 5 did not finish their matches following Rojas’ clinching point. The event was hosted in Waco, Texas.

Georgia caps the season with a 29-3 record. Georgia had lost in the regular season to Texas A&M 4-3, but beat the Aggies 4-2 to win the SEC Championship. Along the run to the NCAA title, Georgia also avenged an early season loss to North Carolina.

The Bulldogs also defeated Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Cal and Duke on their run to the championship.

The national championship is the 6th since Josh Brooks became the school’s athletic director in January of 2021. It is the 51st overall title for the school.