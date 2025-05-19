Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia women’s tennis team wins national title with emphatic win over Texas A&M

Georgia head coach Drake Bernstein during Georgia’s match against Missouri at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Sofia Yaker/UGAAA)

Credit: Sofia Yaker/UGAAA

Credit: Sofia Yaker/UGAAA

Georgia head coach Drake Bernstein during Georgia’s match against Missouri at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Sofia Yaker/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions once again, this time thanks to the women’s tennis team.

The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs took down No. 2 Texas A&M 4-0 to claim the school’s third national championship in women’s tennis. It is the first since 2000. The Bulldogs had finished as runners-up twice since their last title, including to Texas A&M a season ago.

The national championship is the first for coach Drake Bernstein, who is in his second season in charge of the program.

Georgia won the doubles point thanks to a 6-2 win by Guillermina Grant and Anastasiia Lopata and a 7-5 win by Aysegul Mert and Hayden Mulberry.

In singles, No. 2 overall seed Dasha Vidmanova beat No. 1 seed Mary Stonia to secure one of three singles points for Georgia. No. 17 Lopata beat No. 13 Nicole Khirin 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 on the No. 2 court to earn another point for Georgia.

The winning point was secured on court No. 6 by Sofia Rojas, who beat Texas A&M’s Lexington Reed 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 for the championship.

Mell Reasco on court No. 3, Mert on court No. 4 and Grant on court No. 5 did not finish their matches following Rojas’ clinching point. The event was hosted in Waco, Texas.

Georgia caps the season with a 29-3 record. Georgia had lost in the regular season to Texas A&M 4-3, but beat the Aggies 4-2 to win the SEC Championship. Along the run to the NCAA title, Georgia also avenged an early season loss to North Carolina.

The Bulldogs also defeated Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Cal and Duke on their run to the championship.

The national championship is the 6th since Josh Brooks became the school’s athletic director in January of 2021. It is the 51st overall title for the school.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Follow Connor Riley on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Kolby Branch celebrates a run in Georgia baseball's 7-5 win over Texas A&M at Foley Field on Saturday. (@BaseballUGA/X)

Credit: @BaseballUGA/X

Georgia baseball wins final SEC game, series over Texas A&M

The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs beat Texas A&M 7-5 on Saturday, boosting their resume for a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Tech baseball wraps up regular season at Duke

Georgia Tech baseball entered the final week of the regular season with a lot on the line.

Georgia Tech wins ACC regular-season title

The Latest

Kolby Branch celebrates a run in Georgia baseball's 7-5 win over Texas A&M at Foley Field on Saturday. (@BaseballUGA/X)

Credit: @BaseballUGA/X

Georgia baseball wins final SEC game, series over Texas A&M

ESPN ranking lists Georgia’s Kirby Smart as the top coach in college football

Show me the money: NFL superagent delves into 5-star college recruiting

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar

Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.