Georgia women’s tennis team wins national title with emphatic win over Texas A&M

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions once again, this time thanks to the women’s tennis team.
The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs took down No. 2 Texas A&M 4-0 to claim the school’s third national championship in women’s tennis. It is the first since 2000. The Bulldogs had finished as runners-up twice since their last title, including to Texas A&M a season ago.
The national championship is the first for coach Drake Bernstein, who is in his second season in charge of the program.
Georgia won the doubles point thanks to a 6-2 win by Guillermina Grant and Anastasiia Lopata and a 7-5 win by Aysegul Mert and Hayden Mulberry.
In singles, No. 2 overall seed Dasha Vidmanova beat No. 1 seed Mary Stonia to secure one of three singles points for Georgia. No. 17 Lopata beat No. 13 Nicole Khirin 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 on the No. 2 court to earn another point for Georgia.
The winning point was secured on court No. 6 by Sofia Rojas, who beat Texas A&M’s Lexington Reed 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 for the championship.
Mell Reasco on court No. 3, Mert on court No. 4 and Grant on court No. 5 did not finish their matches following Rojas’ clinching point. The event was hosted in Waco, Texas.
Georgia caps the season with a 29-3 record. Georgia had lost in the regular season to Texas A&M 4-3, but beat the Aggies 4-2 to win the SEC Championship. Along the run to the NCAA title, Georgia also avenged an early season loss to North Carolina.
The Bulldogs also defeated Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Cal and Duke on their run to the championship.
The national championship is the 6th since Josh Brooks became the school’s athletic director in January of 2021. It is the 51st overall title for the school.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: @BaseballUGA/X
Georgia baseball wins final SEC game, series over Texas A&M
The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs beat Texas A&M 7-5 on Saturday, boosting their resume for a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Georgia Tech baseball wraps up regular season at Duke
Georgia Tech baseball entered the final week of the regular season with a lot on the line.
Featured
Credit: Joe Kovac
3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar
Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side
EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia
Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”
Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents
On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.