Legislature Georgia Legislature takes aim at data center tax breaks on Crossover Day Friday was the deadline for bills to pass one chamber to remain alive for the rest of the 40-day session. State Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, speaks on Senate Bill 605 at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Wednesday, March 6, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

The Georgia General Assembly took action on data centers, tax cuts and new grounds for disciplining prosecutors as they barreled toward a key deadline for passing legislation. Friday was “Crossover Day” — the deadline for bills to pass either the Senate or House of Representatives to remain alive, and legislators were expected to work late into the night. But earlier in the day, they tackled several key bills.

A six-page list of bills to be tackled in the Senate hangs beside the chamber door during Crossover Day at the Georgia Legislature in Atlanta on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC) The Georgia Senate approved Senate Bill 410, which repeals a sales tax exemption for data centers and their equipment going forward. But it honors current exemptions through 2028 and 2031. RELATED Follow Crossover Day action live from the Georgia Capitol Eliminating the tax break has become a bipartisan priority. But SB 410 did not pass with widespread support. Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, argued the bill will ensure customers won’t pay for power grid upgrades and infrastructure for data centers.

Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, countered that while customers will see some rate benefits, it is not clear who will pay for the electricity and associated costs of the power grid expansion if those data centers don’t get built or if tenants leave before the contract expires. What’s more, the cost of building those power plants is typically baked into customer rates for decades, she said. The Senate also approved the first of several bills that resulted from its investigation of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis was disqualified from prosecuting the election interference case against President Donald Trump because of an “appearance of impropriety” stemming from her romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired to oversee the case. Senate Bill 605 establishes new grounds for disciplining or removing district attorneys or solicitors general. The new criteria include making charging decisions based on undisclosed conflicts of interest, failure to comply with the State Bar of Georgia’s code of professional conduct and failure to comply with state open records laws.

State senators vote on Senate Bill 605 at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, said it is not aimed at Willis. He said it provides clarity to district attorneys about the kind of behavior that could result in disciplinary action. “This is in no way any action against her,” he said. “It applies to all district attorneys.” The bill passed by a vote of 34 to 18, with some Democratic support. It now heads to the state House for consideration. Across the Georgia Capitol, the House continued an election-year, tax-cutting binge. The chamber has already approved Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to reduce the state income tax rate from 5.19% to 4.99%. On Friday, it approved House Bill 880, which would further reduce the rate to 3.99%.

The chambers also rejected some legislation. The House rejected a measure ensuring possession of gun silencers would remain legal in the state, despite changes to federal laws. The 87-76 vote failed to meet the constitutional majority required to pass House Bill 1324. Representatives look at the voting board following voting for House Bill 1324, regarding gun silencers, on Crossover Day. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, the bill’s sponsor, said it would match what’s already in federal law. Democrats opposed the measure, saying silencers make it harder to identify the location of criminals in an active shooting situation. Meanwhile, the Senate rejected a proposal to make the district attorneys of five metro Atlanta counties nonpartisan offices.