Politically Georgia Georgia Republicans say Trump’s Iran strikes are still ‘America First’ Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Supporters of the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran rallied near the White House in Washington on Saturday. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Property tax overhaul fails to pass Georgia House.

Greg Dolezal criticized for anti-Muslim campaign video.

Lawmakers aim to boost fine arts courses in high schools.

‘America First’ U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City, has long been a supporter of President Donald Trump. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) President Donald Trump won the presidency in 2024, in part, because of his promise to focus on domestic issues like the economy and inflation while keeping the U.S. out of wars. But Georgia Republicans are lining up behind the president to say the U.S.-Israeli military strikes of Iran do not contradict his “America First” pledge. “We’re the great peacekeeper, we’re the great restraint of evil and wicked,” U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, said after attending a closed-door briefing on the strikes Tuesday. “I applaud those who are willing to step out and lead and try to make this world, and particularly the United States, a safer, more peaceful place to live in.”

This week, prominent MAGA influencers such as Tucker Carlson, Benny Johnson and Andrew Tate have questioned the attacks. But U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City, said the strikes will make Americans at home and abroad safer in the long run.

“I think we all hope that the completion of this kinetic action will end Iran’s ability to wage terror,” he said. Today, Jack will lead an effort to end the partial government shutdown by funding the Department of Homeland Security. Republicans say ensuring these agencies are at full strength became even more important in the wake of the strikes in Iran. “They’re shutting down critical agencies that help protect Americans in the skies, on the shores, and its disheartening,” Jack said. Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who appeared at the state Capitol in Atlanta this week, wants to limit the Trump administration's ability to continue strikes on Iran. (Jason Getz/AJC) Georgia’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock said they will vote for a war powers resolution that would limit Trump’s ability to continue the strikes. That bill, which could be voted on today, likely does not have the bipartisan support needed to advance and would certainly be vetoed by Trump if it does.

Meanwhile, Warnock said he will not support Homeland Security funding unless it includes language addressing immigration enforcement. Republicans don’t have the votes to pass DHS funding in the Senate without some Democratic support. “I refuse to accept this idea that I have to either support the security of Americans abroad or their safety and security in the homeland,” Warnock said. “Republicans want to fund DHS. Fine. Join with us and make sure we protect Americans both abroad and at home.” Things to know Ryan Millsap explained his vision for his streaming service Blackhall Americana at a news conference in Atlanta in 2021. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Good morning! We’re six days away from a special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. The primary for U.S. Senate, governor and other races is in 76 days. Here are three other things to know for today:

U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement is increasingly using its Atlanta field office to hold detainees in cells that lack showers and beds, the AJC’s Lautaro Grinspan and Stephanie Lamm report.

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Nels S.D. Peterson said Georgia’s rules for allowing convicted criminals to bring claims of incompetence against their lawyers is “a mess” and urged lawmakers to fix the problem, the AJC’s Rosie Manins reports.

Republican Ryan Millsap is running for the northeast Georgia U.S. House seat where state Rep. Houston Gaines has long been considered the front-runner. Greg Bluestein writes Millsap will face scrutiny over his past criticism of Republican priorities. Tax fight House Speaker Jon Burns held up proposed property tax relief legislation during a news conference at the Capitol in Atlanta in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It’s rare for a bill backed by Georgia’s most powerful Republicans to go down in flames. Rarer still when it’s a priority of the House speaker. But that’s exactly what happened Tuesday. A sweeping property tax overhaul championed by House Speaker Jon Burns failed to clear the 120-vote threshold needed for a constitutional amendment, collapsing in a 99–73 vote that largely split along party lines.

And in some ways, that might have been the point. Republicans certainly would have preferred the measure to pass. But leaders brought it to the floor knowing they didn’t have the votes. It was crystal clear minutes into the debate as one Democratic leader after another bashed it. Instead, the vote delivered something else Republicans were eager to capture: a recorded roll call showing Democrats opposing a tax cut. As House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration put it, “what we saw is House Democrats support tax collectors over Georgia homeowners.” Democrats weren’t exactly blindsided by the strategy. They argued Republicans were never serious about crafting a bipartisan plan and that the vote was designed to tee up campaign-season attacks. “Our caucus is prepared. We’re ready to take the field, and we’re ready to take our message to the people of Georgia,” said House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley.

So what comes next? The most likely path is a scaled-back plan that doesn’t require a statewide referendum and would not need a two-thirds vote. As a sign of the lingering testiness, House Ways and Means Committee Chair Shaw Blackmon took particular umbrage at one accusation that he didn’t work across party lines. He said lawmakers spent “countless hours” developing the proposal and welcomed Democratic input. “Any claim that they didn’t have a seat at the table is simply untrue,” he said. Ad watch A screenshot of a campaign ad for state Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. State Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, is facing criticism for posting a video depicting Muslims terrorizing white Georgia residents.

The video includes scenes of a Muslim man telling a white woman she’s not allowed to drive her car and a group of men in headscarves firing guns into the sky. “As Lt. Governor, I will fight the enemy before they’re within the gates and keep Georgia safe and Sharia free,” Dolezal wrote on X. Democratic state Sen. Nabilah Parkes, a Muslim woman running for state insurance commissioner, said she was “outraged that my own colleague would make this disgusting Islamophobic video.” She said Dolezal “had nothing to say and looked away” when she confronted him about it in the state Senate. “Muslim Americans are not outsiders. We are Georgians. We are doctors, teachers, small business owners, veterans, parents, and public servants including in this legislature,” she wrote on X. Qualifying surprise State Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta, is opting not to run for reelection in her district. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Since she was first elected in 2022, state Rep. Saira Draper has emerged as the House Democrats’ go-to voice on voting rights. Now the Atlanta Democrat is making moves. The Georgetown-trained lawyer does not plan to seek another term in her district, which spans a large swath of east Atlanta. She will instead seek unspecified higher office. Ketamine crash State Rep. Lauren McDonald III, R-Cumming, voted against House Bill 717.(Natrice Miller/AJC) House lawmakers on Tuesday rejected a proposal aimed at regulating ketamine clinics. But the vote had little to do with concern over the psychedelic effects of the powerful drug. Instead, the debate on House Bill 717 turned on who could profit from these clinics that are popping up all over the state. The bill would not have allowed certified registered nurse anesthetists to wholly own these clinics.

“We do not need to restrict ownership in a way that sidelines highly trained anesthesia professionals,” said state Rep. Lauren McDonald III, R-Cumming. Democratic State Rep. Michelle Au, an anesthesiologist, compared the unregulated nature of these clinics to the beginnings of the opioid crisis. Lawmakers eventually responded to that crisis, but “not before a lot of harm was done.” “I understand and I respect this medication,” Au said of ketamine. “I know that we need to regulate who and whether and how it is administered.” The bill failed by a vote of 73-88. But lawmakers could reconsider it before Friday’s crossover deadline. Correction Yesterday’s newsletter said a bill that would eliminate property taxes on single-family primary residences had passed a committee. Lawmakers amended the bill so that it would reduce property taxes, but not eliminate them.

Under the Gold Dome Georgia Agriculture Secretary Tyler Harper looked on as helpers for the Georgia Peanut Council served grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Adam Beam/AJC) It’s Day 27 of the legislative session. Crossover Day is Friday. Some happenings: 8 a.m.: House Judiciary Committee meets to discuss House Bill 1360, which would prohibit class action lawsuits from taxpayers seeking tax and license fee refunds from counties and municipalities.

10 a.m.: House and Senate convene. Music grades Georgia lawmakers are considering a bill that impacts the HOPE scholarship. (Jessica McGowan for the AJC) For years, some Georgia high school students have had to make a tough choice: either prioritize the state’s valuable HOPE scholarship, or hone their skills on an instrument they love.

Some Georgia lawmakers want to make sure they can do both. Senate Bill 556 would include advanced-level fine arts courses when calculating a student’s grade point average for the HOPE scholarship. The bill would apply to courses in Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Cambridge curriculum. State Sen. Billy Hickman, R-Statesboro, wanted to make sure the courses were legitimate and asked if they included things like basket weaving. State Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, sought to reassure him, noting she took a college-level music theory course in high school. “I’ll tell you, it was hard,” she said, emphasizing every letter in that last word. “It is not basket weaving.”

Listen up Former state Sen. Jason Esteves, a Democratic candidate for governor, was greeted by supporters at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast state you’ll hear from Democratic and Republican candidates who filed for office this week. Plus, state Rep. Ruwa Romman joins the show to talk about her decision to drop out of the governor’s race and run for a state Senate seat. You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.