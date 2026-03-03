Rick Jackson looks to AI to give his campaign a country-music boost

Today’s newsletter highlights:
- Brandon Beach will not run for Congress this year.
- A plan to end some property taxes clears a House committee.
- Lawmakers consider eliminating vehicle registration stickers.
A month ago, billionaire Rick Jackson entered the race for Georgia governor. The contest hasn’t looked the same since.
He’s surged in early polling, blanketed the airwaves and relentlessly targeted Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the race’s front-runner.
His legal team also delivered a stinging blow to Jones by successfully challenging his use of a leadership committee that had bolstered his spending power.
Now Jackson is signaling again that he intends to rewrite the campaign playbook.
His latest move is a four-minute music video and campaign theme song generated by artificial intelligence. It features a cowboy-hatted country crooner narrating Jackson’s arc from foster child to man of faith to wealthy businessman.
It’s kind of catchy — in a country-pop sort of way. One lyric sums up the vibe: “When the world says stay down, you get up and stand your ground.”
We’re told the concept came directly from Jackson. His campaign hasn’t disclosed the cost. But it’s safe to assume it’s far, far less than hiring, say, Zac Brown to headline a stadium rally.
The Jones campaign mocked the effort.
“While Trump-endorsed Lt. Governor Burt Jones is out earning support from real Georgians, Rick Jackson continues to try and buy the state and prompt ChatGPT when his overpaid consultants run out of ideas,” Jones spokeswoman Kayla Lott said.
AI in Georgia races has been deployed as a weapon — think of U.S. Rep. Mike Collins’ deepfake targeting U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. Jackson’s gambit shows another potential use: telling a campaign’s story.
Good morning! Gov. Brian Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and others rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. The group highlighted Atlanta as a World Cup host city this summer.
Here are three other things to know for today:
U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach won’t run for Congress — at least not this time.
Allies say Beach will remain in Washington as part of the Trump administration rather than seek the open U.S. House seat left by retiring U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who represents a swath of northwest Georgia.
Beach had been viewed as a top-tier contender. And President Donald Trump is expected to back him if he pursues a House bid down the road.
For now, that leaves a developing GOP field that includes Rob Adkerson, Loudermilk’s chief aide and his preferred successor, and Dr. John Cowan, the Rome neurosurgeon who lost a 2020 runoff to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore is also expected to run. More candidates could jump in before Friday’s noon qualifying deadline.
As for Beach, his future isn’t settled. But one potential opening looms: U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick could challenge U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2028, triggering another domino effect.
House Speaker Jon Burns’ proposal to eliminate property taxes on primary single-family residences cleared a committee Monday on a party-line vote.
But the measure — a constitutional amendment — faces a much steeper climb on the House floor, where it will need a two-thirds majority to pass.
Burns ally Stephen Lawson, a political strategist, sees real risk for anyone voting “no.”
“It’s clear cost of living is by far the number one issue with voters,” he said, “and skyrocketing property bills are at the very top of their list of concerns.”
Lawson added: “Being on the wrong side of an 80/20 issue with this much intensity is a very risky political proposition. Even in districts that may not have been competitive otherwise, voters hearing about a ‘no’ vote on property tax relief for six months could very well change that dynamic.”
Democrats, however, are mounting determined opposition. They warn the plan could undercut funding for local schools and governments.
The Greater Georgia political group founded by Republican Kelly Loeffler is jumping into the 14th Congressional District special election with a new 30-second ad urging turnout ahead of the March 10 vote.
“Tell President Trump to keep fighting for Georgia,” the spot says, framing the race as a show of support for the president.
The ad is part of a broader Republican push to boost turnout in the contest to fill the remainder of former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s term. Trump is backing former prosecutor Clay Fuller in the race, which features more than a dozen Republicans along with several Democrats and third-party contenders.
“Special elections can fly under the radar with even the most active voters, but engagement still matters,” said Carmen Foskey Bergman, a senior adviser for Greater Georgia Action. “We’re deploying precise, data-driven outreach to engage voters who don’t always participate because when they show up now, they’re more likely to stay engaged through November.”
State Rep. Rhonda Taylor, D-Conyers, renewed her car’s registration back in September. On Monday, she realized she still hadn’t put the sticker on her license plate.
“Maybe you won’t have to worry about it,” state Rep. Derrick McCollum, R-Chestnut Mountain, told her.
McCollum is sponsoring a bill that would repeal a state law requiring drivers to display these stickers. He said most law enforcement officers don’t rely on the stickers anyway because license plate readers tell them whether a car is properly registered.
The bill cleared the House Motor Vehicles Committee on Monday. The Georgia Department of Revenue says the switch would save taxpayers about $4.6 million per year. But the bill’s prospects are unclear because of opposition from the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association.
Mike Mitchell, the association’s deputy executive director, told lawmakers he knows of multiple counties that don’t have license plate readers. Plus, he said an expired sticker often gives officers “reasonable suspicion” to initiate traffic stops.
“I would say let’s let technology catch up here in Georgia before we roll this out,” he said.
It was enough to convince state Rep. Martin Momtahan, R-Dallas, to vote against it. But it wasn’t enough to block the bill.
It’s Day 26 of the legislative session. Crossover Day is Friday. Some happenings:
Most Georgia public schools have dropped face mask requirements that were first put in place during the pandemic. Today, the Georgia Senate could make sure they can’t make a comeback.
A state law passed four years ago says schools must allow parents to opt out of any rule requiring their children to wear face masks in class. That law is set to expire on June 30 of next year. Senate Bill 471, which is eligible for a vote in the state Senate today, would make the law permanent.
State Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican from Cumming who is running for lieutenant governor, said a constituent called him to say she was worried about the law expiring and “nobody is going to be here to fix it.”
“I’m on it,” Dolezal said he told her.
Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast former state Sen. Jen Jordan and trial attorney Miracle Rankin join the show to talk about their campaigns for the Georgia Supreme Court.
Happenings:
A new Public Policy Polling survey shows former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in a tight race against Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup for governor.
The poll pegs Bottoms, a Democrat, with 41% among registered voters and Jones, a Republican, at 39%. That’s within within the poll’s 3.6% margin of error. Another 20% were undecided.
The accompanying memo argues those undecided voters lean Democratic and are opposed to President Donald Trump. That suggests Bottoms’ edge could expand.
But there’s a significant caveat. The survey was conducted Jan. 28-29. That’s before Republican Rick Jackson entered the race and scrambled the GOP field.
Still, Bottoms is expected to tout the numbers as evidence of general election viability, particularly alongside findings that Trump’s approval rating in Georgia stands at 43%.
Today’s birthday:
Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia are still in the running to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention.
