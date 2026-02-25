This flavor could become Georgia’s official chicken wing

Georgia is famous for its lemon pepper chicken wings. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)

A bill in the state House would designate a local favorite as the defining wing of the Peach State.

A House committee Tuesday passed a bill that would designate lemon pepper as the official state chicken wing flavor.

Georgia is getting a bit more spicy, and not just because the state primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are heating up.

“Lemon pepper is synonymous with the state of Georgia, and people across our nation have come to know Georgia is famous for its lemon pepper wings,” said state Rep. Eric Bell, D-Jonesboro, who sponsored the measure.

Enshrining the lemon pepper wing in state law also signifies its seriousness to tourists, he said, adding that the Georgia Restaurant Association supports the effort.

“Not only is this bill about a cultural and culinary phenomenon, it’s also a bill about economic tourism,” he said. “When people come to the state of Georgia, we’re driving them to our neighborhood eateries where that owner can have a sense of pride.”

The tangy wing has a real local flavor. Georgia-based hip-hop stars Gucci Mane, Rick Ross and Quavo have all popularized the lemon pepper wing in their music.