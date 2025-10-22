Ex-PSC candidate took notebook of Georgia Power trade secrets, police say

According to a warrant for her arrest, Durand was seen on video taking a booklet of Georgia Power materials labeled trade secret, a designation for confidential business information that has not been made public.

The warrant says Durand exited the PSC hearing room, where testimony was being delivered to the commission in a case involving Georgia Power at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday. Video cameras captured her reentering the room moments later and then picking up a booklet of trade secret documents from a desk, the warrant said. The hearing was adjourned at the time for a lunch break.

After placing the files back, she walked to a second desk, where a second booklet containing the same materials was located, according to the warrant. Durand picked up the second set of files and after flipping through them, placed them in her purse and left the hearing room, the warrant says.

It is unclear if Durand has an attorney. Attempts Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to reach her and other representatives for her were not immediately successful.

Durand has long criticized Georgia Power for concealing information under the cloak of trade secret about various initiatives and requests of state regulators. As of about 7 a.m. Wednesday, a bond had not been set, according to the Fulton jail website.

