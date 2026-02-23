Politically Georgia In Georgia, Gavin Newsom urges Democrats to fight ‘fire with fire’ Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. California Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed his new book, “Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery,” at the Rialto Theater in Atlanta on Sunday. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Today's newsletter highlights:

Republican lawmaker files bill that would disqualify Rick Jackson from office.

Forum attracts bipartisan group of candidates for governor.

A dispute over water rights between Georgia and Alabama mostly ends. Fighting back California Gov. Gavin Newsom (left) discussed his new book with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the Rialto Theater in Atlanta on Sunday. (Riley Bunch/AJC) California Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t come to Atlanta last night to play the “when they go low, we go high” greatest hits. On a stop of his “Young Man in a Hurry” book tour alongside Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Newsom made clear he believes that Obama-era maxim doesn’t work in the Donald Trump era. Instead, he pitched something closer to political trench warfare.

He talked of drawing sharper lines, punching back against MAGA “paper tigers” and meeting Trump’s provocations head-on.

It’s a message he’s been road-testing well beyond California as he edges toward a likely 2028 presidential bid. Newsom framed his approach around his redistricting push — the Proposition 50 effort meant as retaliation to the mid-decade overhaul in Texas. “What Trump didn’t expect was what people did across this country. Instead of reacting with hand-wringing, instead of reacting by maybe writing an op-ed and getting into The New York Times, we fought fire with fire. And we punched back.” He also urged Democrats to adjust their tone. “We can learn to be just a little bit more humorous,” he said. “Sometimes less judgmental. Just let it flow a little bit.”

At a fundraiser earlier Sunday for former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic front-runner for governor, Newsom raised the stakes even higher. "We're writing op-eds. These guys are quite literally rewriting the Constitution. And so we need courageous leadership," he said. "We need people who understand this moment and are going to meet this moment head-on. And that is you, Madame Mayor."

Here are three other things to know for today: A federal judge Friday ordered a political committee controlled by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to stop spending money on his gubernatorial campaign, the AJC’s David Wickert reports.

In another cycle in another state, Derek Dooley’s U.S. Senate campaign might be dismissed as a curiosity. But in Georgia, his steadfast support from Gov. Brian Kemp, and a lack of any endorsement from President Donald Trump, is testing Kemp’s political brand, writes Greg Bluestein.

The Georgia Senate’s version of the state’s amended 2026 budget includes $409 million to build a new 300-bed mental health hospital, the AJC’s Maya T. Prabhu reports. Shots fired State Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, is sponsoring House Bill 1362. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) A Republican lawmaker aligned with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is pushing legislation that aims to jolt the GOP governor’s race — and it’s hard to miss who the target might be. House Bill 1362, sponsored by state Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, would bar anyone from holding public office if they “transact any business” with any state agency. It would also bar people from running who “have a financial interest, directly or indirectly” in a state contract or in matters where a state agency is an interested party.

The not-so-subtle focus of the measure appears to be billionaire Rick Jackson, who is one of Jones’ top rivals in the primary. Jackson’s health care companies have done extensive business with the state, including lucrative contracts during the coronavirus pandemic. An aide to Jones didn’t immediately comment on the proposal. Ridley, the bill’s primary sponsor, endorsed Jones in September. Pressed on how he would handle state contracts if elected, Jackson said he would follow whatever rules are on the books. “Whatever the law says we’re going to do, we’re going to do. We do everything by the book,” he said. Jackson’s campaign dismissed the proposal as political maneuvering.

“It’s a little surprising that a state representative who endorsed Burt is targeting his self-dealing,” spokesman Dave Abrams said. “Would Burt have to resign immediately?” Governor 2026 Tables illuminated by candlelight were part of the ambiance at a bipartisan forum in Atlanta organized by business executive Omar Ali on Saturday. (Greg Bluestein/AJC) Some of the biggest names in Georgia’s race for governor weren’t in the room on Saturday at a bipartisan cost-of-living forum organized by business executive Omar Ali. No Keisha Lance Bottoms. No Rick Jackson. No Burt Jones. No Brad Raffensperger. What voters got instead was something revealing: a lineup of candidates at two tables lined with candles in south Atlanta who outlined a surprisingly unified governing agenda.

The divide wasn’t over whether affordability is a crisis, but how to address it. Attorney General Chris Carr, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, ex-state Sen. Jason Esteves, state Rep. Ruwa Romman and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond were among attendees who clashed on whether the government should respond through direct relief programs, wage policy, tax credits, market incentives or Medicaid expansion. There was no disagreement about helping small businesses. It was about whether the state’s economic model favors megadeals over Main Street. Romman was particularly critical of high-dollar tax breaks for big-time projects. And nearly everyone acknowledged frustration with President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, on a day when he said he would replace many of the duties ruled illegal by the Supreme Court with a global 15% tariff. Duncan was among the Democrats who said the duties are threatening to “destroy” the U.S. economy. And Carr said he’s never been a fan of tariffs.

“I understand the role of a tariff when it’s limited to a product or an industry or a country,” he said, adding: “I firmly believe that if you enforce trade agreements or if you have no tariffs whatsoever, Georgia manufacturers and Georgia farmers will not just succeed globally, but will excel.” ‘Sapelo justice’ Supporters of Sapelo Island's Gullah Geechee residents held signs in front of the Nathan Deal Judicial Center last year as a case was making its way through the courts. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) The McIntosh County Commission extended a building permit moratorium for Sapelo Island first imposed last month after voters repealed a zoning ordinance via referendum. The meeting was quick and void of the acrimony that’s marked most discussions involving the appropriate size and scope of houses on the barrier island, home to the last intact Gullah Geechee community along the American coastline. In fact, only one Gullah Geechee member attended the meeting, which included a public comment period that didn’t require speakers to register in advance — a rarity for McIntosh meetings. But that’s not to say no one spoke on their behalf.

High school students from Atlanta’s Howard School attended and spoke during the public comment period. The private K-12 school located on city’s Westside serves students with language-based learning disabilities and differences. Howard eighth graders make an annual trip to Sapelo as part of the Georgia history curriculum. With all the attention surrounding the recently held referendum, history teacher Carl Parke decided to offer a class this year for high schoolers focused on “Sapelo justice.” The students spent Thursday on Sapelo Island and crafted short speeches based on what they’ve learned and experienced. Each of them delivered those remarks to the commission Friday and did so with clarity and composure that would make a debate team captain jealous. Ceasefire Georgia’s water wars with Alabama appear to be mostly over. The U.S. Court of Appeals last week granted Alabama’s request to dismiss its lawsuit over water management within the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin.

The order resolves most of the claims stemming from Alabama’s 2017 lawsuit. It also completes the 2023 settlement agreement reached by the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Georgia Water Supply Providers, a group that includes all of the major water providers in metro Atlanta and North Georgia within the river basin. But beyond that, it means there is no pending water lawsuit between the states in this river basin for the first time since 1989. “This agreement heralds a new era of cooperation that will benefit both states and all stakeholders,” Atlanta Regional Commission Executive Director and CEO Anna Roach said. Under the Gold Dome State Rep. Tim Fleming, R-Covington, who is running for secretary of state, is pictured at work at the Capitol in Atlanta last week. ( Arvin Temkar/AJC) The state Legislature isn’t meeting today. But lawmakers will convene various legislative committees. Some happenings:

9 a.m.: House Judiciary Committee meets to discuss House Bill 1223, which would create an exemption for disclosing body camera recordings captured by law enforcement when such footage depicts a person’s death.

9 a.m.: The Joint Appropriations Conference Committee meets to discuss the amended 2026 budget.

10 a.m.: House Environmental Quality Subcommittee meets to discuss House Bill 663, which would eliminate the limits for charging fees for motor vehicle emission inspections.

2 p.m.: House Health Committee meets to consider House Bill 1275, which would make sure stem cell therapies do not involve stem cells derived from aborted fetuses

4 p.m.: Senate Judiciary Committee meets to discuss Senate Bill 499, which would repeal a law banning people from possessing a gun silencer. Campaign watch House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones, R-Milton, said she will not seek reelection. She first took office in 2003. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Milton businessman Jack Miller has entered the race to succeed House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones, who is not seeking reelection. Miller said he’ll focus on cost-of-living pressures facing families in the district, which spans parts of north Fulton and Cherokee counties. That includes pushing to eliminate the state’s income tax. The open seat is expected to draw significant interest.

