$409M hospital plan aims to ease jail mental health backlog in Georgia

Senate Republicans say the 300-bed forensic hospital would help move people with serious mental illness out of local jails.
State Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, speaks during the annual Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition legislative luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Atlanta. Tillery says the new hospital will alleviate problems at local jails across the state, where many people with mental health issues are housed. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

Georgia Senate Republicans are touting their proposal to build a new forensic mental heath hospital.

Unveiled earlier this week, the Senate’s version of the state budget includes $409 million to build a new 300-bed mental health hospital.

The announcement came shortly after the federal government ended oversight of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

“The Senate has heard from our sheriffs that their jails cannot remain the state’s mental health hospitals,” Senate Appropriations Chair Blake Tillery said. “This would be the first state hospital constructed since the 1960s for mental health purposes. It’s long overdue.”

Earlier this year, state officials, U.S. Department of Justice attorneys and independent auditors agreed that Georgia’s system had improved enough to warrant ending the formal oversight arrangement that had been in place for over 15 years.

A series of articles by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2007 found more than 100 patients had died in state psychiatric hospitals because of neglect, abuse and substandard medical care during the previous five years. The investigation led to a 2010 settlement agreement between Georgia officials and the Justice Department, with the state pledging to dramatically increase services for people with mental illnesses and intellectual disabilities.

Tillery said the new hospital will alleviate problems at local jails across the state, where many people with mental health issues are housed.

“This $409 million investment will clear our jails from being the state’s mental health hospitals,” Tillery said. “It will help address our forensic backlog.”

The money for the hospital was proposed by the Senate for the amended fiscal year 2026 budget. The Senate version differs from the budgets proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp and the House. The change to the $43.2 billion budget would also have to be approved by the House and Kemp.

Law enforcement officials for years have said the closure of the inpatient mental institutions led to people cycling in and out of jail because they aren’t able to get adequate behavioral health care and supported housing. It’s also exacerbated the homeless population in Georgia.

About the Author

Maya T. Prabhu covers the Georgia Senate and statewide issues as a government reporter for The AJC. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, the criminal justice system and legislative politics.

