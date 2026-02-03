Politics Surprise: Republican Rick Jackson enters Georgia governor’s race The self-funding healthcare executive upends the race for Georgia’s top job with a stunning announcement and a promise to dip deep into his bank account. Rick Jackson's campaign launch video showcases his journey from growing up in foster homes to becoming a billionaire, as well as letting viewers know he's a pro-Donald Trump, straight-shooting outsider with nothing to lose. (Courtesy)

Republican health care executive Rick Jackson made a surprise entrance Tuesday into the Georgia race for governor, upending the three-candidate GOP contest with a well-funded outsider campaign for the state’s top job. The billionaire founder of Jackson Healthcare said he is pumping in at least $50 million of his own cash to help jumpstart his campaign, and has already started piecing together a $40 million ad buy.

“Career politicians are going to do nothing, get rich and keep you in the dark. They always do. But if you’re ready for a real-life conservative who knows how to fight the tough fights and win big for Georgia, I’m Rick Jackson and I’m asking for your vote,” he said in his campaign launch video. RELATED Poll shows Georgia GOP voters are high on Mike Collins and Donald Trump Billing himself as a pro-Donald Trump, straight-shooting outsider with nothing to lose, Jackson is hoping his deep bank account will help him overcome three veteran GOP contenders. The front-runner is Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who won Trump’s endorsement months ago. Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are also carving out their lanes ahead of the May GOP primary. Jackson, 71, is a first-time candidate for top-tier Georgia office, but he’s not new to state politics. He’s a longtime donor to conservative causes and candidates, and has played an influential role in working to improve outcomes for foster children who are aging out of the system. His interest in the state’s foster care system came from personal experience.

RELATED Why Jason Esteves is sharpening his attacks in Georgia’s governor’s race At age 13, he was placed in the state foster care system because of troubles at home. After bouncing around to several foster homes, he landed with a Christian family that offered him a “stable environment to have a chance,” he said in a 2014 interview.