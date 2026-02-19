Politics Georgia House Speaker Pro Tem Jones to retire The north metro Republican was the first woman to serve as House speaker. State representatives honor Rep. Jan Jones for becoming the first woman to become speaker of the house in this 2023 file photo. Jones, R-Milton, announced her retirement Thursday. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Georgia House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones announced Thursday she will not seek reelection and will retire at the end of her term this year. Jones has served more than two decades in office as a Republican representing a swath of the north metro region, rising through the ranks to be elected by her majority-male caucus to one of the highest leadership positions in the chamber. She briefly became House speaker after David Ralston died in office, becoming the first woman to fill the role and the highest-ranking woman in Georgia state government history.

“I will miss the rewarding work, the ability to help constituents, and of course, the many colleagues who’ve become dear friends since my first election in 2002,” Jones said in a statement. RELATED OPINION: House Speaker Jan Jones takes her place in Georgia history Her proudest accomplishments came in the area of education, including raising pay for teachers and allowing parents to send their children to charter schools. “Conservative leadership has given Georgia the best business climate in the country and these investments in our workforce will keep us at the top for years to come,” she said. House Republicans first elected Jones as speaker pro tem in 2010, and she has been reelected to the position in every term since. In addition to being the first female House Speaker, she is also the first woman to be speaker pro tem and GOP majority whip.

“The best part of winning it is the next time it won’t be a big deal. The third time, no one will even notice — and that’s what you hope for all girls, whether it’s racial or gender, that people are selected based on what they bring to the table,” Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after her first leadership election.

Jones has used her position to advocate for needs of women in the state. Two years ago, she sponsored a measure to double the amount of paid parental leave for state workers to six weeks. This year, she has pushed to increase paid leave again and allocate more funding for after-school programs. Her district, House District 48, covers parts of north Fulton County, including Alpharetta, Milton, Roswell, as well as southeastern Cherokee County. She easily won reelection in 2024, with nearly 62% of the vote, despite the district becoming more competitive. Praise for Jones poured out Thursday. House Speaker Jon Burns called her a trailblazer with a long legacy. “Jan’s 16-year tenure in House leadership reflects the abiding faith and admiration her colleagues have for her. She will close her career in the General Assembly with a long record of accomplishments but also a long list of great friends,” he said in a statement.