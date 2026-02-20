Elections Judge: Burt Jones’ political committee must stop funding his campaign The ruling is the latest twist in a long-running legal battle over leadership committees and limits the lieutenant governor’s fundraising ahead of the midterm elections. A federal judge Friday ordered a political committee controlled by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to stop spending money on his gubernatorial campaign. (File photo by Arvin Temkar/AJC)

A federal judge Friday ordered a political committee controlled by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to stop spending money on his gubernatorial campaign. U.S. District Court Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. also ordered the WBJ Leadership Committee to cancel media advertisements it had already bought. The temporary restraining order comes in a lawsuit brought by Rick Jackson, one of Jones’ rival for the Republican nomination.

The ruling is the latest twist in a long-running dispute over the legality of so-called leadership committees. In 2022, Republican David Perdue and Democrat Stacey Abrams won similar orders against Gov. Brian Kemp during his re-election campaign. Under the 2021 law that created them, leadership committees can circumvent key contribution limits imposed on Georgia candidates. They can accept unlimited donations, while contributions to candidates for statewide office are limited to $8,400 for primary and general elections and $4,800 for runoffs. Leadership committees also can raise money during the legislative session, while legislators and statewide officeholders cannot. And they can coordinate their spending with candidates. Under the law only the governor, lieutenant governor, the Democratic and Republican nominees for those offices and legislative leaders of both parties can have leadership committees. That gives them a powerful – critics say illegal – advantage over their political rivals.

Jones’ leadership committee has helped him pull ahead to a commanding fundraising lead in the race for governor.

His leadership committee $15.9 million on hand as of Jan. 31, according to its most recent disclosure report. That’s in addition to his regular candidate committee, which has $3.3 million on hand. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has $5.4 million on hand and Attorney General Chris Carr has nearly $3.2 million. Neither is permitted to have a leadership committee. Jackson only recently announced his campaign and has reported no contributions. Candidates who challenge that unequal treatment have had mixed results. Perdue and Abrams won orders preventing Kemp’s leadership committee from raising and spending money on his behalf until after he had formally won the Republican nomination. More recently, judges rejected lawsuits by Carr and Raffensperger, who challenged campaign finance laws under different legal theories. Jackson used the same approach taken by Perdue and Abrams.