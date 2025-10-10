Business $10B hospital project backed by Burt Jones includes sea of data centers Butts County megaproject adds focus on data centers to complement rural hospital plan that has garnered controversy. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones — pictured speaking at his first governor campaign rally in August — faced criticism in 2023 for trying to change the rules governing where hospitals can be built, which would have cleared a path for proposed 100-bed hospital on a Butts County development property. In 2024, Jones helped push through a bipartisan bill that accomplished many of the same goals. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

It’s becoming clear what type of development might surround a controversial rural hospital project south of Atlanta that’s backed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and his family. Mammoth data centers — and lots of them.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, pictured at a press conference in 2023, recently criticized fellow GOP governor candidate Burt Jones for what Carr said was trying to use his office to benefit his family. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2023) RELATED How the shadow of 2020 is shaping Georgia’s race for governor That has followed him onto the campaign trail. At a gathering of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals last week, Republican Attorney General Chris Carr accused the lieutenant governor of using public office for his personal benefit. “If you honor me by allowing me to be your next governor, unlike the lieutenant governor I will promise you this: I will not change the rules or rig the system to enrich myself or my family on your backs or the backs of our fellow Georgians,” said Carr, who along with Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are the most prominent Republicans competing for the nomination. Jones’ campaign swiftly pushed back, with Lott saying Carr is not a “serious candidate.” “Chris Carr is grasping at straws because he’s stuck in a distant third place, his fundraising has tanked and the only folks paying attention are the ones on his payroll,” she said. “If you honor me by allowing me to be your next governor, unlike the lieutenant governor I will promise you this: I will not change the rules or rig the system to enrich myself or my family on your backs or the backs of our fellow Georgians,” said Carr, who along with Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are the most prominent Republicans competing for the nomination. Jones’ campaign swiftly pushed back, with Lott saying Carr is not a “serious candidate.” “Chris Carr is grasping at straws because he’s stuck in a distant third place, his fundraising has tanked and the only folks paying attention are the ones on his payroll,” she said. Site specifics River Park has been years in the making, but its newly filed plans exponentially increase the project’s scope. First proposed in 2019, the roughly 1,200-acre River Park along I-75 and Arthur K. Bolton Parkway is helmed by Henry County developer Doug Adams. Adams, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is also developing another large industrial park called Legacy 75 Trade Center a few miles south of River Park in neighboring Lamar County. Interstate Health Systems, which is owned by the lieutenant governor’s father, Bill Jones, acquired more than 250 acres just south of River Park and across I-75 to expand the project site. First proposed in 2019, the roughly 1,200-acre River Park along I-75 and Arthur K. Bolton Parkway is helmed by Henry County developer Doug Adams. Adams, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is also developing another large industrial park called Legacy 75 Trade Center a few miles south of River Park in neighboring Lamar County. Interstate Health Systems, which is owned by the lieutenant governor’s father, Bill Jones, acquired more than 250 acres just south of River Park and across I-75 to expand the project site.

In 2023, state filings for the Interstate Health Systems properties disclosed plans to build a hospital, medical office space and a swath of industrial and commercial spaces. But in Tuesday’s revision to those plans, nearly all of the future industrial buildings are now envisioned as data centers. In 2023, state filings for the Interstate Health Systems properties disclosed plans to build a hospital, medical office space and a swath of industrial and commercial spaces. But in Tuesday’s revision to those plans, nearly all of the future industrial buildings are now envisioned as data centers. A site map obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows 13 data center sites straddling Arthur K. Bolton Parkway, which would act as an eastern buffer to the rest of the development plan. The remainder of the project would consist of the hospital, 1.2 million square feet of medical office space and 500,000 square feet of assorted commercial development, such as a grocery store, restaurants or hotels.