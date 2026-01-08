Politics Georgia limits campaign donations — except when it doesn’t Here’s what you need to know about Georgia campaign finance laws heading into the 2026 elections. Lawmakers will return to Georgia’s Capitol on Monday to begin the 2026 session of the General Assembly. (AJC file photo)

There is a limit to how much money political candidates for state office can get from donors — sometimes. Candidates can’t raise money during the legislative session — unless they can.

Contribution limits: Georgia law caps contributions to political candidates. For statewide candidates, such as governor and lieutenant governor, donors can give up to $8,400 to each candidate for each primary and general election, plus another $4,800 for runoff elections. Contributions to other state and local candidates are capped at $3,300 per primary and general election and $1,800 for runoffs.

However, contributions to the political parties and political committees, like the conservative Hardworking Americans or the liberal Fair Fight Action, are not limited. RELATED An $8M mystery triggers growing fight over dark money in Georgia politics Fundraising during the legislative session: State legislators are prohibited from raising money during the legislative session. The idea is to discourage even the appearance that campaign contributions influence pending legislation. But challengers to those state lawmakers can still raise money during the session. That often makes legislators eager to finish their legislative work during an election year so they can get back to raising money to defend their seats. Statewide officers — governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general, among others — also can’t raise money during the legislative session. For example, Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger can’t raise money during the session as they run for governor, although other gubernatorial candidates can continue raising cash. RELATED Opinion: The absurd, but legal, money fueling Georgia’s powerful politicians Political committees: Georgia allows a variety of political groups to influence elections and politics, with some limits.

Political action committees can raise unlimited cash. But their activities are limited to contributing to candidates and political causes, and contributions to those candidates or causes are subject to caps. Independent committees can raise unlimited sums to back political candidates and causes. They can spend it, too, but that spending must be independent — the committees can’t coordinate their spending with candidates. Political parties can raise and spend unlimited amounts to support candidates and causes. They’re able to coordinate their expenditures with multiple candidates. Finally, leadership committees can raise and spend unlimited cash to support candidates and causes. They can raise money during the legislative session and can coordinate their spending with candidates. RELATED Lt. Gov. Burt Jones scores another victory over use of campaign cash Under Georgia law, only the governor, lieutenant governor, the Democratic and Republican nominees for those offices and state legislative leaders of both parties can have leadership committees.