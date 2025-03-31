Georgia House gives final approval to campaign finance overhaul

The Georgia House of Representatives on Monday approved Senate Bill 199, a significant rewrite of state campaign reporting requirements. Here’s what you need to know:
Campaign reports: Candidates for state and local offices would be required to disclose their contributions four times each year: Jan. 31, April 30, July 31 and Oct. 20. Currently, they must report their contributions six times during election years and twice during nonelection years.
Financial disclosures: The bill also standardizes the reporting schedules for candidates and public officials to disclose some details of their personal finances. They would file by April 1 each year.
Home addresses: The bill would prevent the State Ethics Commission from disclosing the home addresses of candidates and elected officials. The move follows an increase in threats and hoax 911 calls to public officials’ homes.
Ethics complaints: The ethics commission would be prohibited from accepting complaints against candidates for 60 days prior to an election — up from 30 days under the current commission policy. The move is intended to prevent the filing of frivolous complaints for political purposes before an election.
Lobbyist reports: The bill also standardizes the schedule for lobbyists to report their activities to once a month.
What’s next: The House approved SB 199 by a vote of 167-1. It has already cleared the Georgia Senate and now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.
