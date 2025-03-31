Georgia House gives final approval to campaign finance overhaul

The Georgia House of Representatives on Monday approved Senate Bill 199, a significant rewrite of state campaign reporting requirements. Here’s what you need to know:

Campaign reports: Candidates for state and local offices would be required to disclose their contributions four times each year: Jan. 31, April 30, July 31 and Oct. 20. Currently, they must report their contributions six times during election years and twice during nonelection years.

Financial disclosures: The bill also standardizes the reporting schedules for candidates and public officials to disclose some details of their personal finances. They would file by April 1 each year.