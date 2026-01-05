Politics ‘Affordability’ is the political buzzword of 2026 Georgia lawmakers pitch tax cuts, new spending to address voters’ pocketbook concerns. (Illustration: Jessi Esparza / AJC | Source: Pexels)

If “affordability” were a drinking game — down a shot every time someone in the General Assembly uses the word — you’d probably wind up in the hospital on the first day of the upcoming legislative session. The “A-word” became a political battle cry in 2025 as Democrats wielded it to bludgeon Republicans with electoral victories in Georgia and across the country. Now it’s poised to become even more ubiquitous in an election year with control of Congress, key state legislative seats and Georgia’s top statewide offices up for grabs.

But affordability means different things to different people, and the political parties are offering distinct solutions to voters' financial worries as the General Assembly convenes in Atlanta on Jan. 12. The Republicans who control state government believe income tax or property tax cuts will address voters' pocketbook concerns. "Whether it be property or income tax relief, Republicans believe helping Georgians keep more of their own money makes everything more affordable," said Rep. Shaw Blackmon, R-Bonaire, chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Democrats want more targeted tax cuts, such property tax relief for seniors or income tax cuts for teachers, and more state spending to ease families' financial burden. "What we can do is actually change some of the higher-cost items that we have, like housing and health care," said Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II, D-Augusta.

Whatever “affordability” means to you, you’re likely to hear a lot about it this year on the campaign trail and under the Gold Dome.

He’s not alone. Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, who chaired the committee, is running for lieutenant governor. “Some folks think the answer is to create another government program. I think we’re notoriously inefficient at government programs,” Tillery said. “That’s why I think it’s a better option for us to figure out a way to give people back the money they made to begin with.” Republicans have been eager to reduce income tax rates in recent years. But there is not universal support, even among Republicans, for eliminating the state’s largest source of income. In the House, Speaker Jon Burns has made property tax relief a priority, though he has not announced a specific plan. A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution survey found majorities of Democrats and Republicans would prefer local property tax relief to eliminating the income tax. Jones’ rivals for the Republican gubernatorial nomination also are talking tax cuts. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has proposed capping property tax increases to the rate of inflation, while Attorney General Chris Carr wants to cap property taxes and reduce the income tax rate.