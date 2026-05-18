Politics Voting Tuesday? Here’s what you need to know Georgians head to the polls for Tuesday’s party primary elections with key races on the ballot. About a million people voted early, but many more will be in line Tuesday for the primary. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Chris Joyner 44 minutes ago Share

More than 1 million Georgians voted early in the Democratic and Republican party primaries. But many more have waited until Tuesday — Election Day — to cast their ballots. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Depending on your time and polling location, prepare for a bit of a wait before voting.

Be sure to keep up with Election Day news with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Our reporters will be filing updates throughout the day Monday and on Election Day. Here’s what you need to know before you vote. Before you leave home Check to make sure you are registered. You can do that by going to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office My Voter Page and entering your information. If you are listed as “inactive” you can still vote. It just means that you haven’t voted in recent elections. Voting Tuesday will restore your registration to “active” status. While you are on the site, check your precinct location and view your sample ballot. The party primary ballots are surprisingly long, filled with federal, state and local races. There also are nonpartisan races for judges and a list of nonbinding party questions to answer, so do your homework before you head out.

What to bring The most important thing to bring with you is a state-issued ID. A driver’s license, Georgia voter ID card or a passport are the most common. You can find a full list here.

If the poll worker cannot find your information, you can still cast a provisional ballot. After the election, you have three days to work out any registration problems with your county elections office. You can bring water and a snack for yourself, although some polling places may not allow you to bring food inside the building. You can bring your children with you when you vote. Do not wear anything — like a T-shirt or hat — advertising a candidate or carrying a political message. Some other things to remember You can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary. Georgia does not require voters to register by party. You can also request a nonpartisan ballot, which includes only nonpartisan races like judges.