Burt Jones can keep raising unlimited cash in Georgia governor race

A federal judge Thursday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent Lt. Gov. Burt Jones from raising unlimited campaign cash as he runs for Georgia governor.
Attorney General Chris Carr, who is also seeking the Republican nomination, asked the judge to prohibit Jones from using his leadership committee to boost his campaign through next May’s primary election.
Carr argued the committee’s ability to raise unlimited cash gave Jones an unfair and illegal advantage in the race. Contributions to Carr are limited to $8,400 under state law, while Jones has accepted contributions of up to $250,000 through his WBJ Leadership Committee.
Carr also was prohibited from raising money during this year’s 40-day legislative session, while Jones’s committee raised about $757,000 during the session, campaign records show.
But U.S. District Judge Victoria Calvert dismissed the case Thursday. She ruled Carr lacked legal standing to bring the lawsuit.
Calvert agreed the unequal treatment had hindered Carr’s First Amendment right to free speech. But she also agreed with Jones’ attorneys, who argued, among other things, that Carr’s complaint should have challenged the validity of the law that created leadership committees, rather than Jones’ use of his committee.
“Plaintiffs appear to allege that defendants are doing exactly what Georgia law allows them to do,” Calvert wrote. “While this has injured plaintiff, the court agrees that the defendants are not the cause of that injury.”
Carr’s campaign did not rule out an appeal of Calvert’s decision.
“The court acknowledged that this statute gives Burt Jones an unfair and harmful advantage — the same conclusion other federal judges have reached when examining it,” spokesperson Julia Mazonne said. “The case was dismissed on a procedural technicality, not on the merits. We are reviewing all legal options to right this wrong.”
Jones spokeswoman Kendyl Parker questioned Carr’s legal skills after the suit was dismissed.
“If Chris is this bad at being a lawyer, why would anyone want to give him a promotion?” she said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
