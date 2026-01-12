Politics

Georgia lawmakers return to Atlanta for 2026 legislative session

Legislators begin the second year of a two-year session on Monday.
A view of desks at the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. The chambers underwent a significant restoration following last year’s session. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
A view of desks at the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. The chambers underwent a significant restoration following last year’s session. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By and
39 minutes ago

The state’s lawmakers return to Atlanta Monday to kick off the second year of the two-year legislative session.

Hundreds of bills that didn’t cross the finish line last year remain in play, including a change to how school speeding zone cameras operate, which House members were in the midst of debating when the Senate abruptly adjourned in April.

The first day back tends to be a quick one. Here’s what you need to know.

New members

Two senators and three representatives will participate in their first day of session Monday after winning special elections to finish the terms of lawmakers who resigned last year.

State Sens. Jason Dickerson, R-Canton, and Jaha Howard, D-Smyrna, join the Senate. State Reps. Akbar Ali, D-Lawrenceville; Bill Fincher, R-Canton; and Eric Gisler, D-Watkinsville, will serve in the House. All have already been sworn in.

RELATED
Will Georgia lawmakers revive any bills left unfinished in 2025?

New Senate GOP leadership

The Senate will officially vote on a new Senate president pro tempore after the previous one, John F. Kennedy, had to step down from his leadership position after announcing his campaign for lieutenant governor. The president pro tem is the second-highest position in the Senate and presides over the chamber in the absence of the lieutenant governor.

The Senate GOP Caucus nominated state Sen. Larry Walker, R-Perry, to replace Kennedy. The full Senate still has to vote on Walker’s new role, though he is expected to be elected since he comes from the majority party.

10 a.m. gavel

The legislative session is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, starting this year’s 40-day march toward Sine Die.

The Legislature runs for 40 working days, not calendar days, and each chamber’s leadership negotiates exactly when those days will be.

Work left to do

Lawmakers are in a position to start work immediately, with committees able to pick up bills that didn’t pass last year. Some of those bills would address housing affordability, school safety and access to contraceptives.

At least two committees are scheduled to meet during the first week of session.

RELATED
Meet the 30-somethings aiming to remake Georgia’s congressional delegation

When will session end?

It’s unclear when the session will adjourn. In recent years, adjournment has been in late March or early April.

Leaders in both chambers plan to set the calendar soon. And with several lawmakers eyeing bids for higher office, for them, the sooner the session ends, the better. State law prohibits lawmakers from fundraising while the session is ongoing.

Conventional wisdom is lawmakers like to be home before the Masters golf tournament in Augusta.

Connecting with lawmakers

Legislators are reasonably accessible during the legislative session, whether it be on the chamber floor, in their offices or during committee hearings.

When the General Assembly is in session, volunteer pages — in most cases, schoolchildren — usually carry messages to legislators in the chambers. Legislators will typically leave the chamber to meet with voters, especially their constituents.

The public is not allowed on the House or Senate floor while in session, but the action can be viewed online or from the fourth-floor gallery.

Georgians can also find their legislators’ phone numbers and office locations, watch committee meetings and chamber action on the General Assembly’s website: legis.ga.gov.

About the Authors

Maya T. Prabhu covers the Georgia Senate and statewide issues as a government reporter for The AJC. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, the criminal justice system and legislative politics.

Michelle Baruchman covers the Georgia House of Representatives and statewide issues. She is a politics news and enterprise reporter covering statewide political stories.

More Stories

The Latest

Aftermath on Sapelo Island

Gullah Geechee face new development, tax challenges on Sapelo Island

The Gullah Geechee of Sapelo Island: What to know

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Brian Kemp’s legislative agenda remains a mystery as session looms

Keep Reading

Georgia Senate’s 2026 session could double as a campaign preview

Will Georgia lawmakers revive any bills left unfinished in 2025?

Brian Kemp’s legislative agenda remains a mystery as session looms

Featured

cellphones

Will Georgia expand school cellphone ban? Most state bans include high schools.

OPINION

Gridlock Guy: Bright headlights spark reader complaints, advice

Man killed in shooting at Gwinnett home, police say