Politics Georgia lawmakers return to Atlanta for 2026 legislative session Legislators begin the second year of a two-year session on Monday. A view of desks at the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. The chambers underwent a significant restoration following last year’s session. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The state’s lawmakers return to Atlanta Monday to kick off the second year of the two-year legislative session. Hundreds of bills that didn’t cross the finish line last year remain in play, including a change to how school speeding zone cameras operate, which House members were in the midst of debating when the Senate abruptly adjourned in April.

The first day back tends to be a quick one. Here’s what you need to know. New members Two senators and three representatives will participate in their first day of session Monday after winning special elections to finish the terms of lawmakers who resigned last year. State Sens. Jason Dickerson, R-Canton, and Jaha Howard, D-Smyrna, join the Senate. State Reps. Akbar Ali, D-Lawrenceville; Bill Fincher, R-Canton; and Eric Gisler, D-Watkinsville, will serve in the House. All have already been sworn in. RELATED Will Georgia lawmakers revive any bills left unfinished in 2025? New Senate GOP leadership The Senate will officially vote on a new Senate president pro tempore after the previous one, John F. Kennedy, had to step down from his leadership position after announcing his campaign for lieutenant governor. The president pro tem is the second-highest position in the Senate and presides over the chamber in the absence of the lieutenant governor.

The Senate GOP Caucus nominated state Sen. Larry Walker, R-Perry, to replace Kennedy. The full Senate still has to vote on Walker’s new role, though he is expected to be elected since he comes from the majority party.

10 a.m. gavel The legislative session is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, starting this year’s 40-day march toward Sine Die. The Legislature runs for 40 working days, not calendar days, and each chamber’s leadership negotiates exactly when those days will be. Work left to do Lawmakers are in a position to start work immediately, with committees able to pick up bills that didn’t pass last year. Some of those bills would address housing affordability, school safety and access to contraceptives. At least two committees are scheduled to meet during the first week of session. RELATED Meet the 30-somethings aiming to remake Georgia’s congressional delegation When will session end? It’s unclear when the session will adjourn. In recent years, adjournment has been in late March or early April.

Leaders in both chambers plan to set the calendar soon. And with several lawmakers eyeing bids for higher office, for them, the sooner the session ends, the better. State law prohibits lawmakers from fundraising while the session is ongoing. Conventional wisdom is lawmakers like to be home before the Masters golf tournament in Augusta. Connecting with lawmakers Legislators are reasonably accessible during the legislative session, whether it be on the chamber floor, in their offices or during committee hearings. When the General Assembly is in session, volunteer pages — in most cases, schoolchildren — usually carry messages to legislators in the chambers. Legislators will typically leave the chamber to meet with voters, especially their constituents. The public is not allowed on the House or Senate floor while in session, but the action can be viewed online or from the fourth-floor gallery.