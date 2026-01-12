Georgia lawmakers return to Atlanta for 2026 legislative session

The first day back tends to be a quick one. Here’s what you need to know.
New members
Two senators and three representatives will participate in their first day of session Monday after winning special elections to finish the terms of lawmakers who resigned last year.
State Sens. Jason Dickerson, R-Canton, and Jaha Howard, D-Smyrna, join the Senate. State Reps. Akbar Ali, D-Lawrenceville; Bill Fincher, R-Canton; and Eric Gisler, D-Watkinsville, will serve in the House.All have already been sworn in.
The Senate will officially vote on a new Senate president pro tempore after the previous one, John F. Kennedy, had to step down from his leadership position after announcing his campaign for lieutenant governor. The president pro tem is the second-highest position in the Senate and presides over the chamber in the absence of the lieutenant governor.
The Senate GOP Caucus nominated state Sen. Larry Walker, R-Perry, to replace Kennedy. The full Senate still has to vote on Walker’s new role, though he is expected to be elected since he comes from the majority party.
10 a.m. gavel
The legislative session is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, starting this year’s 40-day march toward Sine Die.
The Legislature runs for 40 working days, not calendar days, and each chamber’s leadership negotiates exactly when those days will be.
It’s unclear when the session will adjourn. In recent years, adjournment has been in late March or early April.
Leaders in both chambers plan to set the calendar soon. And with several lawmakers eyeing bids for higher office, for them, the sooner the session ends, the better. State law prohibits lawmakers from fundraising while the session is ongoing.
Conventional wisdom is lawmakers like to be home before the Masters golf tournament in Augusta.
Connecting with lawmakers
Legislators are reasonably accessible during the legislative session, whether it be on the chamber floor, in their offices or during committee hearings.
When the General Assembly is in session, volunteer pages — in most cases, schoolchildren — usually carry messages to legislators in the chambers. Legislators will typically leave the chamber to meet with voters, especially their constituents.
The public is not allowed on the House or Senate floor while in session, but the action can be viewed online or from the fourth-floor gallery.
Georgians can also find their legislators’ phone numbers and office locations, watch committee meetings and chamber action on the General Assembly’s website: legis.ga.gov.
Maya T. Prabhu covers the Georgia Senate and statewide issues as a government reporter for The AJC. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, the criminal justice system and legislative politics.
