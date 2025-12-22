Politically Georgia

Jon Ossoff urges Jews to stay resilient amid global antisemitic attacks

Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke at The Temple in Atlanta over the weekend. (Screenshot)
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke at The Temple in Atlanta over the weekend. (Screenshot)
By , , and
48 minutes ago

Today’s newsletter highlights:

Ossoff’s homecoming

Mourners gathered by the Bondi Pavilion in Australia on Tuesday after at least 15 people were fatally gunned down during a Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 14. (Mark Baker/AP)
Mourners gathered by the Bondi Pavilion in Australia on Tuesday after at least 15 people were fatally gunned down during a Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 14. (Mark Baker/AP)

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff took the pulpit at The Temple over the weekend to commemorate Hanukkah and deliver a broader message about Jewish resilience and public faith.

His speech came just days after a father-and-son duo opened fire at Hanukkah event on Australia’s Bondi Beach, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens more.

The Democratic senator reminded the audience at his childhood synagogue that it was just the latest in a surge of antisemitic violence. Ossoff, the first Jewish U.S. senator in Georgia history, urged Jews to be prouder than ever.

“It’s as vital as ever that we kindle these lights in public,” he said, “and we will not be driven by hate or by violence to do it secretly indoors.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke at The Temple in Atlanta over the weekend. (Screenshot)
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke at The Temple in Atlanta over the weekend. (Screenshot)

It’s no secret that Ossoff has had an up-and-down relationship with parts of the Jewish community over his votes for failed legislation to block some U.S. arms sales to Israel. The dispute added to the uncertainty surrounding Ossoff’s 2026 reelection campaign as Republicans were buoyed by Trump’s 2024 victory in Georgia.

While some pro-Israel supporters remain uneasy of his track record, the controversy over the votes has largely faded as fights over President Donald Trump’s agenda take center stage. Meanwhile, more Democratic elected officials have shifted toward similar positions on Israel. Now, it’s Republicans who seem more worried about 2026.

For Ossoff, the appearance at the Midtown synagogue was also a personal homecoming. He opened his remarks with a laugh, noting that The Temple is where he celebrated his bar mitzvah.

“The most challenging public speaking engagement of my life remains 25 years ago, standing right there,” he said while gesturing to Rabbi Peter Berg.

Things to know

Members listened during an Atlanta Citizen Review Board meeting at City Hall on Thursday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Members listened during an Atlanta Citizen Review Board meeting at City Hall on Thursday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Good morning! Georgia’s legislative session starts in 21 days. The primary for U.S. Senate, governor and other races is in 148 days.

Here are three other things to know for today:

By the numbers

The next legislative session in Georgia begins on Jan. 12. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
The next legislative session in Georgia begins on Jan. 12. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

We’re almost done with 2025, so you’ve probably been inundated with retrospectives on this extra newsy year. We’ll bring you our Top 10 political stories of the year on Wednesday.

But before then, let’s detour from our typical storytelling to explore the year’s news stories by the numbers that defined them. Special thanks to Charles Minshew and Phoebe Quinton, the AJC’s dynamic data duo, for digging up some of these figures:

New kids on the block

Akbar Ali recently won a seat in the Georgia Legislature. (John Brogan)
Akbar Ali recently won a seat in the Georgia Legislature. (John Brogan)

State lawmakers won’t be on the ballot until next year. But the Legislature will have four new members in January after a series of special elections this year.

Get to know your newest members:

The Legislature will add a fifth new person after a special runoff election on Jan. 6. Republican Bill Fincher and Democrat Scott Sanders are vying to replace former state rep. Mandi Ballinger, who died in October after a battle with cancer.

Lead concerns

About seven years ago, a doctoral student at Emory University discovered dangerously high levels of lead in West Atlanta. The federal government added the site to its list of U.S. polluted locations requiring long term cleanup. It also gave Emory a grant to study ways to measure and mitigate children’s exposure to lead.

But the Trump administration canceled that grant in May. Now U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is pushing to have the funding reinstated.

“This research was critical, as childhood exposure to heavy metals like lead can cause neurocognitive disorders, behavioral disorders, respiratory problems, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases,” Ossoff wrote in a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin last week.

Georgia colleges and universities have lost lots of federal funding this year as the Trump administration has slashed spending.

Listen up

Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Duluth on Oct. 23, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Duluth on Oct. 23, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we examine how President Donald Trump’s influence is shaping Georgia politics.

You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Collins at Turning Point

Erika Kirk greeted Vice President JD Vance during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix. (Jon Cherry/AP)
Erika Kirk greeted Vice President JD Vance during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix. (Jon Cherry/AP)

The deep divisions among MAGA Republicans were on display over the weekend during Turning Point USA’s first national conference since the assassination of founder Charlie Kirk.

But that didn’t seem to faze U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, who delivered a speech on Saturday dripping with praise for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Collins, who is a candidate for U.S. Senate and hoping for the president’s endorsement, said that Trump “will go down as one of the best presidents in the history of this country,” according to snippets he posted on social media.

Vance delivered a keynote speech. His 2028 presidential ambitions were endorsed by CEO Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk. Collins said Vance is an example of the American dream and an ideal conservative.

“Man, you talk about a vice president that gets it,” Collins said. “We shut down that border that Joe Biden left wide open. We’re making America energy dominant. That’s right. Drill, baby, drill.”

Today in Washington

Shoutouts

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, first took office in 2015. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, first took office in 2015. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Today’s birthday:

Belated birthday:

Noteworthy:

Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. Click here to submit the shoutouts. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.

Before you go

President Donald Trump (left) and Gov. Jeff Landry of Louisiana attended a White House event earlier this year. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
President Donald Trump (left) and Gov. Jeff Landry of Louisiana attended a White House event earlier this year. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Republican Gov. Jeff Landry as the U.S. special envoy to Greenland, the vast territory that the president has said he wants to take over.

That’ll do it for us today. As always, you can send your best scoops, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.

About the Authors

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter. He is also an author, TV analyst and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

Adam Beam helps write and edit the Politically Georgia morning newsletter.

More Stories

The Latest

FULTON RECOUNT
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Trump administration sues Georgia over redacted voter information

T. Rogers Wade, mentor and adviser to prominent Georgia politicians, has died

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

5 takeaways from Fani Willis’ state Senate testimony

Keep Reading

After antisemitic attacks, Georgia’s Jewish past offers a lesson in belonging

Senator pauses Coast Guard nomination over policy on swastikas, nooses and other hate symbols

Thousands gather at Bondi Beach to mourn victims of antisemitic attack

Featured

Judge Robert McBurney

Judge keeps alive subpoenas of Fulton County’s 2020 ballots

Winter’s here, but warmer forecast means snow is far from certain

Philanthropy helped shape Atlanta. Here’s how that legacy endures.