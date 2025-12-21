Politics Judge keeps alive subpoenas of Fulton County’s 2020 ballots The State Election Board has sought the county’s ballots for more than a year. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has cleared the way for the Georgia State Election Board to obtain Fulton County ballots and other documents from the 2020 election. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

A judge has cleared the way for the Georgia State Election Board to obtain Fulton County ballots and other documents from the 2020 election. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Friday ruled that the election board is well within its authority to request the information it has sought for more than a year. He ordered the county to provide an itemized estimate of the cost of complying with the subpoenas.

The ruling is a victory for the election board’s right-wing majority, which last year reopened an investigation into Fulton County’s conduct of the 2020 election. President Donald Trump and his supporters have long contended the election was rife with fraud. Two recounts — including a hand count of every ballot — confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Numerous investigations found plenty of problems but no intentional misconduct by the county. Members of the State Election Board and Fulton County officials could not immediately be reached for comment. McBurney’s ruling is the latest twist in the election board’s long scrutiny of the county’s election performance. Last year the board reprimanded the county after finding it likely that election workers had scanned more than 3,000 ballots twice during the 2020 recount. The investigation was unable to confirm the ballots were actually counted twice.

The board ordered an independent monitor to observe the county’s 2024 election performance to settle the case. But a new right-wing majority later reopened its investigation and subpoenaed ballots and troves of other documents on Election Day last year.