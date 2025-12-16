Some voters in Cobb and Fulton choose a state senator today

The polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for some voters in Cobb and Fulton counties, as they choose their new state senator.
Former State Rep. Roger Bruce, a 22-year House veteran who retired at the beginning of the year, faces Jaha Howard, a former Cobb school board member and a Democrat from Smyrna in Tuesday’s runoff. Howard received the most votes in a six-way special election last month, but no candidate received a majority of the vote, sending the contest to a runoff.
The two are vying to replace Jason Esteves, also a Democrat, who resigned from the Georgia Senate earlier this year to focus on his campaign for governor. The district, which covers portions of Cobb and Fulton counties, is heavily Democratic.
Maya T. Prabhu covers the Georgia Senate and statewide issues as a government reporter for The AJC. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, the criminal justice system and legislative politics.
