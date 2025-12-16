Some voters in Cobb and Fulton choose a state senator today

Voters can find their districts, view sample ballots and check their voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC 2022)

The polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for some voters in Cobb and Fulton counties, as they choose their new state senator.

Former State Rep. Roger Bruce, a 22-year House veteran who retired at the beginning of the year, faces Jaha Howard, a former Cobb school board member and a Democrat from Smyrna in Tuesday’s runoff. Howard received the most votes in a six-way special election last month, but no candidate received a majority of the vote, sending the contest to a runoff.