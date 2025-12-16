Politics

Some voters in Cobb and Fulton choose a state senator today

Polls opened at 7 a.m. for voters to select who will replace Jason Esteves.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for some voters in Cobb and Fulton counties, as they choose their new state senator.

Former State Rep. Roger Bruce, a 22-year House veteran who retired at the beginning of the year, faces Jaha Howard, a former Cobb school board member and a Democrat from Smyrna in Tuesday’s runoff. Howard received the most votes in a six-way special election last month, but no candidate received a majority of the vote, sending the contest to a runoff.

The two are vying to replace Jason Esteves, also a Democrat, who resigned from the Georgia Senate earlier this year to focus on his campaign for governor. The district, which covers portions of Cobb and Fulton counties, is heavily Democratic.

Voters can find their districts, view sample ballots and check their voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Please return to AJC.com throughout the day for updates and results. Polls close at 7 p.m.

