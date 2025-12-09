Politics

Voters to decide special elections to state House in Cherokee and Athens area

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters wishing to cast a ballot in the pair of special elections have until polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Voters wishing to cast a ballot in the pair of special elections have until polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Two state House seats are up for grabs Tuesday for voters in parts of Cherokee, Clarke and Oconee counties.

Voters wishing to cast a ballot in the pair of special elections have until polls close at 7 p.m.

The race in House District 121, which covers south metro Athens, Watkinsville and most of Oconee County, will likely be decided on election night.

Just one Democrat — Eric Gisler — and one Republican — Mack “Dutch” Guest — are competing for the seat, which was vacated by Republican state Rep. Marcus Wiedower. He resigned in October to focus more time on his real estate business.

RELATED
Special election set in December for two state House seats

Gisler, works in information technology, said he’s focused on housing and health care. Guest, who operates a trucking company and is a past president of the Oconee County Rotary Club, has positioned his campaign on public safety, education and tax relief.

Heading into election day, about 7% of voters in HD 121 have cast a ballot.

But in House District 23, which represents Canton and unincorporated parts of Cherokee County, there are five Republicans and one Democrat so it is likely the top two finishers will head to a runoff Jan. 6.

The candidates are vying to replace former state Rep. Mandi Ballinger, who died of cancer in October. They are:

Early voting was available Nov. 17 through Dec. 5. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and absentee ballots must be received by the last hour of voting, 7 p.m., on election day.

RELATED
John F. Kennedy resigns Senate seat to focus on lieutenant governor’s race

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman covers the Georgia House of Representatives and statewide issues. She is a politics news and enterprise reporter covering statewide political stories.

More Stories

The Latest

110622 watch party photos
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

John F. Kennedy resigns Senate seat to focus on lieutenant governor’s race

Firebrand state senator running for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat

Raffensperger sues to scrap fundraising laws he says favor Jones in governor’s race

Keep Reading

Athens area voters to decide new state representative in special election

Who will replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress?

Local GOP sees ‘danger’ in a chaotic race to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

Featured

Georgia districts forge their own way as troubled program faces a crossroads - DO NOT PUBLISH

Georgia districts forge their own way as troubled program faces a crossroads

Ex-Truett McConnell VP indicted in case tied to sex abuse probe

Dickens asks top donors for $250K to help fund inauguration events