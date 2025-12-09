Politics Voters to decide special elections to state House in Cherokee and Athens area Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters wishing to cast a ballot in the pair of special elections have until polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Two state House seats are up for grabs Tuesday for voters in parts of Cherokee, Clarke and Oconee counties. Voters wishing to cast a ballot in the pair of special elections have until polls close at 7 p.m.

The race in House District 121, which covers south metro Athens, Watkinsville and most of Oconee County, will likely be decided on election night. Just one Democrat — Eric Gisler — and one Republican — Mack “Dutch” Guest — are competing for the seat, which was vacated by Republican state Rep. Marcus Wiedower. He resigned in October to focus more time on his real estate business. RELATED Special election set in December for two state House seats Gisler, works in information technology, said he’s focused on housing and health care. Guest, who operates a trucking company and is a past president of the Oconee County Rotary Club, has positioned his campaign on public safety, education and tax relief. Heading into election day, about 7% of voters in HD 121 have cast a ballot.

But in House District 23, which represents Canton and unincorporated parts of Cherokee County, there are five Republicans and one Democrat so it is likely the top two finishers will head to a runoff Jan. 6.