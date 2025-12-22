Politics What will Trump’s influence be in Georgia in 2026? AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell discuss the weight of a Trump endorsement. President-elect Donald Trump talks with Brendan Carr before the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boca Chica, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Pool via AP)

President Donald Trump is likely to exert his influence on the 2026 midterms in Georgia. Trump won Georgia in 2016, lost the state in 2020 and then recaptured the state in 2024.

And the latest AJC polling shows that his base of voters in Georgia is standing with him. In fact, 84% of likely Republican primary voters approve of the way Trump’s handling his second stint in office. So an endorsement from Trump could sway Georgia’s governor’s race as well as the race for the U.S. Senate. Journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell discusses where party leaders stand on the matter in Monday’s episode of “Politically Georgia.” Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon welcomes the president campaigning in Georgia.

“He’ll be able to tell the story of why we need a Republican U.S. Senate or why we need another Republican governor,” said McKoon. “So we want and need President Trump’s help here in Georgia.”