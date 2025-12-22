What will Trump’s influence be in Georgia in 2026?

President Donald Trump is likely to exert his influence on the 2026 midterms in Georgia.
Trump won Georgia in 2016, lost the state in 2020 and then recaptured the state in 2024.
And the latest AJC polling shows that his base of voters in Georgia is standing with him. In fact, 84% of likely Republican primary voters approve of the way Trump’s handling his second stint in office.
So an endorsement from Trump could sway Georgia’s governor’s race as well as the race for the U.S. Senate.
Journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell discusses where party leaders stand on the matter in Monday’s episode of “Politically Georgia.”
Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon welcomes the president campaigning in Georgia.
“He’ll be able to tell the story of why we need a Republican U.S. Senate or why we need another Republican governor,” said McKoon. “So we want and need President Trump’s help here in Georgia.”
Meanwhile, Charlie Bailey, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said the party will offer an alternative to the Trump administration.
“It is not disconnected from what ... Trump and Republicans have done in D.C. with this big billionaire bill,” said Bailey.
