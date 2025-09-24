Republican wins runoff in north-metro state Senate special election

Senate Majority Leader Jason Anavitarte took a victory lap Tuesday once it was clear Dickerson was going to win.

“National Democrats and left-wing special interests threw everything they had at this race, but voters yet again rejected their out-of-touch radical agenda,” the Dallas Republican said.

Republicans’ low-key efforts were in sharp contrast to Democrats. They didn’t hold major public events, concentrating instead on volunteers knocking on doors in the suburban district. Dickerson, an investment manager and trucking company founder who lives in Canton, also boasted his own big endorsements, including from Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and the Georgia Senate Republicans. Dickerson self-funded his campaign, lending himself a total of $750,000, according to campaign finance reports.

Josephine Cicola, an Alpharetta retiree, said she voted for Dickerson because she thinks “he’s going to be great for this” district. She said she read up on him and liked what she learned. “I think, with his background, everything he’ll address he’s going to do a great job,” she said after voting at the Wills Park Recreation Center in Alpharetta. Although the race was for a state government seat, both parties saw the election as a referendum on Trump. Dickerson tied himself to the president during the campaign on transgender issues, which Trump has also targeted at campaign rallies.

“Debra Shigley supports boys in girls’ sports and bathrooms,” an ad on Dickerson’s Facebook page said. Supporting her campaign, he said, amounts to a win for “creeps and pedophiles.”

Shigley’s campaign focused on health care, education funding and affordable housing.

“We’ve spoken to thousands upon thousands of voters in this district, and they are concerned about rising costs,” Shigley said at a campaign event Saturday. “They are particularly concerned about health care and how what is happening in Washington is going to affect those here in Georgia.”