People in the audience nodded in agreement and applauded. That reaction differs from the derision and criticism following some of his earlier votes on Israel, particularly from some Jewish religious and political leaders.

There has also been a shift in public opinion, with more voters and elected officials leaning toward Ossoff’s stance.

A July Gallup poll found that just 32% of Americans approved of Israel’s military action in Gaza, down from 50% when that question was first asked in November 2023. Among Democrats, just 8% approve.

Last month, 27 Senate Democrats, including Ossoff, voted in favor of a resolution to block the sale of 20,000 automatic rifles to Israel. That marked the first time more than half of Senate Democrats voted to take such action.

The measure failed after it was opposed by 24 Democrats and all Republicans. But Ossoff was ahead of a trend.

That same day, Ossoff was among three Senate Democrats who voted in a separate resolution not to block a $675 million shipment of bombs to Israel.

Ossoff said the specifics of each proposal matter. He said he thinks the U.S. shouldn’t continue to send certain weapons to Israel while a crisis in Gaza worsens. Others, he believes the country needs to counter threats beyond Hamas.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, has introduced a series of resolutions threatening support for Israel in hopes of forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change course.

None of these measures have come close to passage, but support has continued to grow.

After the July votes, Ossoff took notice that more Senate Democrats are willing to join him in voting for these resolutions despite objections from pro-Israel lobbying forces inside and outside of the Capitol.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza has tipped from dire to catastrophic, and it’s undeniable,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think that’s moved sentiment within Congress, just as it has shocked the American public.”

As the first Jewish senator from Georgia and one of just 10 in the entire Senate, Ossoff has had to defend these votes more than others. Some Jewish leaders have accused him of disloyalty.

In December, powerful pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee, commonly known as AIPAC, began running an ad that said Ossoff “voted to weaken our ally.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, a campaign arm of the Republican Party, is hoping voters will punish Ossoff at the polls. NRSC Regional press secretary Nick Puglia said in a July press release that Ossoff had damaged his relationships with Jewish voters.

“Jon Ossoff’s weakness and repeated failures to stand up for Israel publicly when it matters most shows he cares more about appeasing the pro-Hamas radicals in his party than standing up for Georgia’s Jewish community,” Puglia said.

Ossoff is facing more scrutiny, but it also creates opportunity in the midterms, Democratic strategist Fred Hicks said.

“It gives him a record of leadership on a key issue and demonstrated courage that voters tend to reward because they respect that,” Hicks said. “Even if voters don’t agree with you, they will support you because they respect you.”

AJC columnist Patricia Murphy contributed to this report.