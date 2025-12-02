Politics Voter turnout appears light for runoff election for Gwinnett House seat Akbar Ali and Marqus Cole are competing to represent House District 106. Election signs for Marqus Cole and Akbar Ali are shown outside of a voting precinct at the Praise Community Church in Lawrenceville, during the state house runoff in District 106, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Voters wishing to cast a ballot in a runoff special election for a Gwinnett state House seat have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to make their selection. Democrats Akbar Ali and Marqus Cole are competing to represent House District 106, which covers portions of Lawrenceville and Snellville.

They were the top two vote-getters in a Nov. 4 special election, but neither received the majority to win outright. RELATED Cost of living tops concerns for candidates in Gwinnett County House race Akbar Ali (left) and Marqus Cole are both running to represent House District 106. (AJC FILE) The winner will replace former state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, who resigned over the summer to care for a family member. Special elections and particularly runoffs can be hard to attract voters. In November, the candidates were boosted by statewide races for the Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities in Georgia.

But Tuesday, few residents braved the rainy, cold weather to vote.