Voter turnout appears light for runoff election for Gwinnett House seat
Akbar Ali and Marqus Cole are competing to represent House District 106.
Election signs for Marqus Cole and Akbar Ali are shown outside of a voting precinct at the Praise Community Church in Lawrenceville, during the state house runoff in District 106, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Akbar Ali (left) and Marqus Cole are both running to represent House District 106. (AJC FILE)
The winner will replace former state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, who resigned over the summer to care for a family member.
Special elections and particularly runoffs can be hard to attract voters. In November, the candidates were boosted by statewide races for the Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities in Georgia.
But Tuesday, few residents braved the rainy, cold weather to vote.
As of lunchtime, one election manager said her precinct had only seen four voters; just six ballots were cast at another precinct.
A voter cast her ballot in the voting precinct at the Praise Community Church in Lawrenceville, during the state house runoff in District 106, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Ali was endorsed by endorsed by Hutchinson, former Gov. Roy Barnes, House Democratic Whip Sam Park and several state lawmakers and local elected officials. Cole, meanwhile, was endorsed by state Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, and Gwinnett Solicitor General Lisamarie Bristol.