‘Breakdown’ Episode 30: We’re still waiting

The latest Breakdown episode catches listeners up on developments since former President Donald Trump was indicted in Miami in the classified documents case.

A day after that indictment was unsealed, Trump returned to Georgia to address a gathering of the state Republican Party. He used the occasion to insult Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and repeat his false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

A few days later, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a challenge to the former president, suggesting they have a debate about what really occurred in Georgia.

Episode 30, “We’re Still Waiting,” of Breakdown’s Season 9, “The Trump Grand Jury,” explores disclosures involving data firms the Trump campaign hired after the 2020 election and the slate of “alternate” Georgia GOP electors who cast Electoral College votes for Trump.

The episode also provides a final update on Breakdown’s popular Season 2, “Death in a Hot Car – Mistake or Murder?” That is the sensational case where Justin Ross Harris left his 22-month-old son Cooper to die in his hot SUV.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.