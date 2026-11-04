Georgia News Jim Kingston avoids upset in Coastal Georgia U.S. House race First-time candidate edges Democrat Amanda Hollowell to claim seat formerly held by his father, Jack Kingston Share Jim Kingston is congratulated by a supporter in Savannah after winning Georgia's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

By Adam Van Brimmer 46 minutes ago

SAVANNAH ― A Kingston is headed back to the U.S. House of Representatives. But just barely. Jim Kingston, a 36-year-old insurance professional and the son of former U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston, edged his Democratic opponent Amanda Hollowell in Tuesday’s midterms by about 8,000 votes, according to unofficial results. The margin is less than 3 percentage points, making it the closest 1st Congressional District race in decades. The win kept the seat in Republican hands for the 18th straight election dating to Jack Kingston’s first win in 1992. Jim Kingston, a first-time candidate, will succeed Rep. Buddy Carter when the new Congress convenes in January. Carter ran a failed primary bid for U.S. Senate earlier this year.

Still, the candidate waited until 11:15 p.m. to speak to supporters.

A few blocks away at Hollowell’s watch party, the first-time candidate and public policy professional mingled with supporters for about 90 minutes prior to Kingston seizing the lead.

She told the crowd she was encouraged by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms’ wins earlier in the evening and said strength at the top of the ticket lent hope that the downballot races, including hers, would turn out the same way. Hollowell expressed optimism about her upset bid throughout the final weeks of the race. An election eve social media post by President Donald Trump, in which he attacked her as a “radical,” buoyed her hopes even more. “I was like, ‘Thank God,’ because that solidified what we’d known for a long time — that we were a threat,” Hollowell said. “The seat is open, and it’s not just given to a Republican.”