Morning, y’all! “Never chase bread, chase the vision.” Some wisdom to take with you this Wednesday, from Atlanta’s own T.I. on his single “Mr. Him.”
Let’s get to it.
A NEW ERA FOR STONE MOUNTAIN
A new series of “truth telling” exhibits at Stone Mountain Park will open Nov. 23, adding context and history to a monument that, while still a point of state pride, is unquestionably steeped in racism and half-truths.
The new Interpretive Center is located inside Memorial Hall, directly across from the Confederate carving. New exhibits include:
a walkthrough exhibition showcasing the history of the mountain
a theater featuring a film on the Civil War
an explanation of the “Lost Cause,” a myth created after the Civil War to cast the aims of the Confederacy as morally upright
models of the Stone Mountain carving
In addition to being a popular tourist destination and outdoor recreation area, Stone Mountain has ties to the Jim Crow era, the Ku Klux Klan and, decades later, the state of Georgia’s resistance to court-ordered desegregation.
Georgia leaders and lawmakers have been trying to balance the site’s divergent roles for years.
A controversial cleaning
That’s not the only reason people are talking about Stone Mountain.
At the same time the long-awaited Interpretive Center is set to open, the Stone Mountain Memorial Association has contracted a company to pressure wash the bas-relief carving, to the tune of $1.2 million.
The cleaning will take about eight weeks.
Under state law, the Stone Mountain carving must be maintained as a “Confederate memorial.”
Critics have questioned the amount of money spent on the cleaning and the message it sends.
LAWSUIT: ATLANTA AIRPORT HAS POLLUTED RIVER FOR YEARS
The Flint Riverkeeper has sued the City of Atlanta, claiming fuel, raw sewage, E. coli, trash and PFAS chemicals have been leaking for years into the Flint River from the grounds of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
More than 400 fuel spills have been documented at the airport over the last five years, the suit alleges.
At least nine of those have gone directly into the Flint River and its tributaries.
The Flint River provides drinking water to about 40,000 people south of the airport.
The suit is reportedly unprecedented, but not a surprise. The Flint Riverkeeper and the Southern Environmental Law Center sent a letter to the airport threatening to sue if officials didn’t address the issue.
🏛️Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms unveiled another wave of bipartisan transition appointments, pulling in political veterans, celebrities and community leaders. Another surprise appearance at her Capitol announcement: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who personally congratulated Bottoms and offered his assistance.
🛠️Home Depot CEO Ted Decker is stepping down after returning from a temporary medical leave. Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail will now take the reins.
⚖️Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants back on the 2020 election interference case she brought against President Donald Trump. She also wants to fight a request by the president and other defendants for almost $17 million in attorney fees.
🤖Emory University School of Law is attracting national accolades for its newly launched concentration called “AI and the Law.” The specialized area of study covers tech fluency and thorny ethical quandaries.
WHY ILLUMINIGHTS WAS CANCELED
Zoo Atlanta’s IllumiNights is a holiday favorite in Atlanta, but unfortunately, it won’t be happening this year.
A team of specialized artisans is usually brought in to construct the silk and bamboo lantern sculptures.
The zoo says the artisans had trouble securing visas this year. Other zoos in Buffalo, Nashville and Des Moines have had to cancel lantern festivals for the same reasons.
“Despite exhausting all efforts, we were unable to find a solution that would allow us to present the festival this season at the level of quality our guests have come to expect,” Zoo Atlanta said in a press release.
They’re relying on you, people who use AI for romantic communications!
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 18, 1952
Charlotte tries out new plastic throat. For the first time in nearly two years an attractive DeKalb County girl is able to take nourishment by mouth. She is 18-year-old Charlotte Iler, who is recovering from an unusual, though not rare, operation at Grady Hospital. Charlotte has a plastic esophagus. Since last week it has successfully conducted food from her mouth to her stomach. … An accident in November, 1950, caused Charlotte’s esophagus to become badly burned.
A gal can’t even get a life-changing procedure without hearing about her appearance. Sorry uggos, no solid food for you!
ONE MORE THING
Are people really using AI chatbots that often? Are y’all? I’m genuinely curious.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.