News A.M. ATL: Set in stone Plus: Shipping records, IllumiNights Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 30 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! “Never chase bread, chase the vision.” Some wisdom to take with you this Wednesday, from Atlanta’s own T.I. on his single “Mr. Him.” Let’s get to it. A NEW ERA FOR STONE MOUNTAIN The state allocated about $15 million for Stone Mountain Park's new Interpretive Center. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) A new series of “truth telling” exhibits at Stone Mountain Park will open Nov. 23, adding context and history to a monument that, while still a point of state pride, is unquestionably steeped in racism and half-truths. The new Interpretive Center is located inside Memorial Hall, directly across from the Confederate carving. New exhibits include: a walkthrough exhibition showcasing the history of the mountain

a theater featuring a film on the Civil War

an explanation of the “Lost Cause,” a myth created after the Civil War to cast the aims of the Confederacy as morally upright

models of the Stone Mountain carving

In addition to being a popular tourist destination and outdoor recreation area, Stone Mountain has ties to the Jim Crow era, the Ku Klux Klan and, decades later, the state of Georgia’s resistance to court-ordered desegregation.

Georgia leaders and lawmakers have been trying to balance the site’s divergent roles for years. A controversial cleaning That’s not the only reason people are talking about Stone Mountain. At the same time the long-awaited Interpretive Center is set to open, the Stone Mountain Memorial Association has contracted a company to pressure wash the bas-relief carving, to the tune of $1.2 million.

The cleaning will take about eight weeks.

Under state law, the Stone Mountain carving must be maintained as a “Confederate memorial.”

Critics have questioned the amount of money spent on the cleaning and the message it sends.

🔎 FREE TO READ: Everything to know about the exhibits, the cleaning and the current state of Stone Mountain

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GOOD PORT NEWS Container vessels line the docks of the Georgia Ports Authority's Garden City Terminal. (Photo courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority) After years of slightly down volume following the pandemic, Christmas has come early for the Georgia Ports Authority with a record-setting month. The authority reported the busiest October ever for container volumes, handling about 565,000 units.

That’s in addition to a strong first three months of the fiscal year, which begins in July.

If things continue apace, the GPA could top 6 million container units for the first time by the end of the fiscal year.

Shipping is a long game. GPA CEO Griff Lynch says this fall’s bounty is the result of deals struck a year ago to woo more retailers to Savannah’s port. 🔎 READ MORE: Lowe’s and other big names are frequent flyers (shippers?) in Savannah

LAWSUIT: ATLANTA AIRPORT HAS POLLUTED RIVER FOR YEARS The Flint Riverkeeper has sued the City of Atlanta, claiming fuel, raw sewage, E. coli, trash and PFAS chemicals have been leaking for years into the Flint River from the grounds of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

More than 400 fuel spills have been documented at the airport over the last five years, the suit alleges.

At least nine of those have gone directly into the Flint River and its tributaries.

The Flint River provides drinking water to about 40,000 people south of the airport.

The suit is reportedly unprecedented, but not a surprise. The Flint Riverkeeper and the Southern Environmental Law Center sent a letter to the airport threatening to sue if officials didn’t address the issue. 🔎 READ MORE: Why pollution and runoff are such issues at the airport OLD BRIDGES, REVISITED The Moores Mill Road bridge over Peachtree Creek in northwest Atlanta is expected to remain closed until at least mid-December. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) We had some fun bridge facts yesterday, but unfortunately, today’s aren’t as fun.

The Moores Mill Road bridge, a century-old structure spanning Peachtree Creek, closed last month after a burst water valve caused major structural damage.

Its compromised state has sparked concern about other Atlanta-area bridges in disrepair, a topic one prone to anxiety shouldn’t think about too much unless they are elected or paid to.

Atlanta’s City Council, made up of authorized bridge ponderers, is now requesting a list of the 10 city-maintained bridges most in need of replacement. 🔎 READ MORE: ‘Probably more horse-and-buggies went over them than cars.’ Atlanta has a LOT of old bridges MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🏛️ Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms unveiled another wave of bipartisan transition appointments, pulling in political veterans, celebrities and community leaders. Another surprise appearance at her Capitol announcement: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who personally congratulated Bottoms and offered his assistance. 🛠️ Home Depot CEO Ted Decker is stepping down after returning from a temporary medical leave. Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail will now take the reins. ⚖️ Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants back on the 2020 election interference case she brought against President Donald Trump. She also wants to fight a request by the president and other defendants for almost $17 million in attorney fees.

🤖 Emory University School of Law is attracting national accolades for its newly launched concentration called “AI and the Law.” The specialized area of study covers tech fluency and thorny ethical quandaries. WHY ILLUMINIGHTS WAS CANCELED Zoo Atlanta's IllumiNights, which normally runs through mid-January, has been canceled for 2026. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta) Zoo Atlanta’s IllumiNights is a holiday favorite in Atlanta, but unfortunately, it won’t be happening this year. A team of specialized artisans is usually brought in to construct the silk and bamboo lantern sculptures.

The zoo says the artisans had trouble securing visas this year. Other zoos in Buffalo, Nashville and Des Moines have had to cancel lantern festivals for the same reasons. “Despite exhausting all efforts, we were unable to find a solution that would allow us to present the festival this season at the level of quality our guests have come to expect,” Zoo Atlanta said in a press release.