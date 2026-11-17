News A.M. ATL: Dished out Plus: Ground stop fallout, political preparations Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Did you know Georgia’s longest and tallest bridge is the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick, coming in at 7,780 feet long and 486 feet high? More bridge facts at the end. Let’s get to it. THE POST-MIDTERM FUTURE FOR DATA CENTERS (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza/AJC; Source: Getty Images, Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg) Artificial intelligence companies and data center developers have had a trying few weeks. Voters here and around the country delivered some moral defeats for the industries by electing leaders who have been critical of rapid data center buildouts. That’s a big issue here in Georgia, which recently became the top market for data center development in the country.

So, what happens next?

Democrat-heavy GA government could make moves: Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms has pledged to issue a statewide moratorium on data center construction to provide time to assess economic and environmental impacts. Other Dem leaders, like Sen. Raphael Warnock, have championed similar measures.

Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms has pledged to issue a statewide moratorium on data center construction to provide time to assess economic and environmental impacts. Other Dem leaders, like Sen. Raphael Warnock, have championed similar measures. Expect more charm campaigns: The data center industry appears chastened by public backlash that peaked at the polls. Experts told the AJC it’s time for such developers to be more public relations-friendly.

The data center industry appears chastened by public backlash that peaked at the polls. Experts told the AJC it’s time for such developers to be more public relations-friendly. Uncertainty across the market: Big Tech stocks have been volatile since the election, likely reflecting a combination of the political sea change and mounting worries over AI-related debt. Overall, the political risk surrounding data center development, fueled by opposition at town hall meetings and across social media, is now an unavoidable issue for the industry. Subodha Kumar, founder of the Center for Business Analytics and Disruptive Technologies at Temple University, says if data centers are serious about the benefits they promise, now is the time to show it:

“What these companies need to do is be that little bit more responsible and show that responsibility through their actions,” Kumar said. “If they don’t do that and they keep being greedy, it’ll hurt everybody.”

🔎 READ MORE: More industry experts weigh in

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS STAND ON BUSINESS Because of the recent FAA outage, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines extended its travel waiver through Monday to allow travelers to shift trips without a fee. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) What you can always count on is, when the equipment fails, the air traffic controllers never do. They ensured every single person got down safely … while they had unreliable equipment, intermittent frequencies, intermittent radio. Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association America’s air traffic controllers want you to know they’re always there, historic air travel-obliterating ground stop or not. During last Friday’s nationwide ground stop, controllers landed 3,500 planes during the communication outage. Supporting the people who make sure the planes land In the aftermath of the outage, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is seeking $50 billion in emergency funding to build an entirely new telecommunications system.

Nick Daniels, quoted above, leads a union of about 20,000 air traffic controllers. He says the system “absolutely can’t be ignored,” but keeping air traffic control towers properly staffed, and workers properly compensated, should be the focus.

🔎 READ MORE: Latest on the ground stop cause, aftermath and possible solutions GEORGIA’S ELECTION BOARD IS AT IT AGAIN When lawmakers convene for a legislative session Jan. 11, Republican State Election Board members will face an uncertain future. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Many GOP leaders seem ready to move past 2020 election conspiracy talk after sobering midterm defeats, but members of Georgia’s Republican-majority State Election Board have other ideas. The MAGA-aligned board is moving to hold on to power ahead of next year’s leadership transition. Board members are considering new bylaws that would make it impossible to oust the executive director or full-time board staffers for one year after “any change in Board composition.”

The bylaws would also give the board’s staff investigators authority to examine a slew of election records.

Some of the board’s own members say the bylaws are an overreach of power. Last year, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled the board had overstepped with a flurry of election-related rules that never stuck.

The board’s antics have vexed fellow politicians on both sides of the aisle. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he expects incoming Democrats to make changes to the board’s structure, and says he hopes they pick “serious people.” 🔎 READ MORE: The board made other postelection moves that have drawn criticism MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🏛️ Georgia Republicans voted in new leaders as they assume the role of minority party. State Rep. Todd Jones will be the new House minority leader. He’s known for his work on mental health and his warnings about the unchecked rise of artificial intelligence. Democrats nominated Rep. Carolyn Hugley to become the next House speaker. 🏥 Lt. Gov. Burt Jones says the GOP could compromise with incoming Dems on Medicaid expansion. In an interview on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Jones argued that expanding Medicaid should be paired with repealing Georgia’s certificate of need law to allow more hospitals, surgery centers and healthcare facilities to be built. ANNOUNCING THE ATL 50 Olive oil-roasted summer squash at The Chastain. Seriously, I scrolled through the ATL50 photos for about ten minutes, they look so good. (Henri Hollis/AJC) The AJC’s Food & Dining team is unbeatable; gourmet in every respect, so when they recommend good places to eat it’s worth a listen.

The ATL 50 features the AJC’s picks for the 50 best places to eat in Atlanta, but Food & Dining editor Monti Carlo wanted to make sure the list reflected the actual spirit of the city — not just the fancy, bucket-list hot spots. “Together, we considered nearly 300 restaurants, from takeout counters to Michelin-starred dining rooms,” she says of the list. “We scored each restaurant strictly on what we experienced during our visit, not reputation or accolades. Was the food excellent? Did the staff take care of us? Was the menu focused? Was the visit worth the money?” The final list is full of surprises. We’ll talk more about it later this week, but settle in and give it a browse. 🍽️ FREE TO READ: The ATL 50, with recommendations and expert insight

NEWS BITES Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond He’s come a long way from playing a sparkly ageless vampire heartthrob. The AJC Guide to Thanksgiving recipes, including appetizers and leftovers (Pounds table) Cheese ball! Cheese ball! Buying a house? Here’s how to check if it’s healthy Easy! Open the front door and ask it to say “Ahh.” ON THIS DATE Nov. 17, 1947 Piano, kitten, and dishwasher: Gifts for household of Lilybet A dishwashing machine, a grand piano, the manuscript of a symphony, two home movie sets, a Bible, a giant fish and a Siamese kitten were listed Sunday among the latest wedding presents for Princess Elizabeth. The electric dishwasher was the Princess’ own idea.