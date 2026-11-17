A shuttered century-old bridge connecting two northwest Atlanta neighborhoods has sparked a broader discussion about the state of the city’s aging road infrastructure.
The Moores Mill Road bridge spanning Peachtree Creek was closed to traffic last month after an old water valve burst and caused major structural damage, city officials said.
While repairs are underway, the bridge likely won’t reopen until mid-December at the earliest.
For City Council Member Dustin Hillis, the closure raised questions about which other bridges in his district and across the city might need to be replaced soon.
Hillis has sponsored a resolution calling for a thorough inspection of each city-run bridge and an analysis of their conditions, lane widths and pedestrian access to determine which ones fall below modern design standards. Atlanta’s City Council is requesting a list of the 10 city-maintained bridges most in need of replacement.
All three of the bridges that cross Peachtree Creek between council districts 8 and 9 are at least 100 years old, Hillis said Monday, and the two others don’t even have sidewalks to accommodate foot traffic.
“There’s just so many old bridges in the city of Atlanta,” he said. “Probably more horse-and-buggies went over them than cars.”
While some bridges could probably benefit from relatively minor work, Hillis said Atlanta’s older, narrower structures such as the one on Moores Mill need to be completely rebuilt.
A separate resolution approved Monday calls for expediting the replacement of the 181-foot Moores Mill bridge with something newer, larger and more likely to withstand flooding and debris from the creek below.
“At the end of the day it’s 102 years old, way too narrow and it needs to be replaced,” he said.
In the meantime, Atlanta’s Department of Transportation said crews are working around the clock to get the existing bridge reopened. Weather permitting, that work should be completed by mid-to-late December.