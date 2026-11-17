Workers assess damage to the Moores Mill Road bridge over Peachtree Creek in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. The bridge is expected to remain closed until at least mid-December. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Council asks for ‘bridge assessment’ to identify the 10 structures most in need of replacement.

Council asks for ‘bridge assessment’ to identify the 10 structures most in need of replacement.

A shuttered century-old bridge connecting two northwest Atlanta neighborhoods has sparked a broader discussion about the state of the city’s aging road infrastructure.

The Moores Mill Road bridge spanning Peachtree Creek was closed to traffic last month after an old water valve burst and caused major structural damage, city officials said.

While repairs are underway, the bridge likely won’t reopen until mid-December at the earliest.

For City Council Member Dustin Hillis, the closure raised questions about which other bridges in his district and across the city might need to be replaced soon.

Hillis has sponsored a resolution calling for a thorough inspection of each city-run bridge and an analysis of their conditions, lane widths and pedestrian access to determine which ones fall below modern design standards. Atlanta’s City Council is requesting a list of the 10 city-maintained bridges most in need of replacement.