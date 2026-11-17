Georgia Entertainment Scene Zoo Atlanta blames visa issues for IllumiNights lantern festival cancellation Three other zoos have canceled similar festivals over problems getting visas for Chinese artisans. Share Zoo Atlanta's IllumiNights, which normally runs through mid-January, has been canceled for 2026. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)

By Rodney Ho 10 minutes ago

When Zoo Atlanta canceled its upcoming IllumiNights holiday lantern festival over the weekend, it blamed unspecified “challenges” facing the lantern creators. The zoo said Hanart Culture, a U.S. company that produces, manages and books live Chinese cultural entertainment and lantern festivals across North America, “informed us that they were unable to bring their team of artisans to Atlanta to complete this essential work.” IllumiNights was set to return this Saturday and would have run on select nights after regular zoo operating hours from 5:30 to 9:30 through mid-January. A giraffe reaches out to great visitors at Zoo Atlanta’s IllumiNights in 2023. The event has been canceled for 2026. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta) In years past, the festival has featured a mile-long trail of hundreds of colorful wildlife lanterns created by Hanart Culture’s artisans.

“Despite exhausting all efforts, we were unable to find a solution that would allow us to present the festival this season at the level of quality our guests have come to expect,” Zoo Atlanta said in a press release. The intricate silk and bamboo lantern structures have been hand-built at the zoo by specialized artisan teams from regions such as Zigong, China, who typically travel to U.S. partner institutions each year.

Zoo Atlanta spokesperson Rachel Davis confirmed that “the artisans had problems getting visas.” George Zhao, who runs Hanart Culture, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

At least three other American zoos have had to cancel similar lantern festivals because of visa issues.

In the spring, the Des Moines Blank Park Zoo dropped its lantern festival because artisan visa approvals for the zoo’s partner, Tianyu Arts & Culture, were delayed. In July, the Buffalo Zoo nixed a summer lantern festival for similar reasons. In September, the Nashville Zoo experienced the same problems and canceled its fall Zoolumination lantern festival. The intricate silk and bamboo lantern structures have been hand-built at the zoo by specialized artisan teams from China. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta) A recent investigation by the Des Moines Register found that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied multiple visa applications submitted by Tianyu, identical to paperwork that had been successfully filed in the past. Tianyu had brought 10 to 15 workers from China each year under P-3 visas, issued to artists sharing culturally unique performances or traditions, but were unable to get that many visas and had to cancel some of its shows.

An Iowa Public Radio story noted that under the Trump administration, receiving these types of short-term visas for international artists has gotten more difficult. Davis, the Zoo Atlanta spokesperson, declined to release IllumiNights’ past attendance numbers or how much extra income the program provides. It also did not say how many artisans are typically needed to create its lantern animals or whether Zoo Atlanta will try again next year.