Business Home Depot CEO Ted Decker steps down, company names new leader Decker has returned from temporary medical leave but will no longer helm the home improvement giant, Home Depot said Tuesday. Share Richard McPhail speaks during the Metro Atlanta Chamber's annual meeting at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)

By Amy Wenk 40 minutes ago

Home Depot CEO Ted Decker is stepping down after returning from a temporary medical leave, the home improvement giant said early Tuesday morning. The Vinings-based company said Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail will now take the reins of the company as chief executive effective Nov. 23 and also elected him to the company’s board. The news came ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings call set for 9 a.m. Tuesday. Home Depot in August said Decker was taking a temporary medical leave of absence but did not share any details about his condition. Decker will continue to serve as board chair, the company said Tuesday.

A Home Depot spokesperson declined to share additional details about the decision but said “this is part of our normal and ongoing succession planning.” Home Depot CEO Ted Decker is stepping down after returning from medical leave. (Courtesy of Home Depot) As part of the transition, Ann-Marie Campbell was named president and chief operating officer. Jordan Broggi was appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer. Both positions are effective Nov. 23.

“Richard, Ann-Marie and Jordan reflect the depth of The Home Depot’s executive talent and the strength of our ongoing, active succession planning,” Greg Brenneman, independent lead director of The Home Depot, said in a news release. “We have the right strategy in place, and they are the ideal leaders to continue building on the momentum we’re seeing in the business.”

Brenneman also thanked Decker for his leadership. He’s been with the company since 2000 and was named chief executive in 2022.

“As CEO, he laid out a clear strategy to drive our core and culture, deliver a seamless interconnected experience and win the pro,” Brenneman said, referring to professional contractors. “He has built a world-class leadership team, positioned the company as a leader in interconnected retail, made several strategic acquisitions, and fundamentally transformed Home Depot’s pro ecosystem — redefining how we serve professional contractors and how we operate across the home improvement landscape.” McPhail joined Home Depot in 2005 and was named chief financial officer in 2019. He has overseen several major acquisitions including of specialty trade distribution company SRS Distribution, the company said. Campbell joined Home Depot 41 years ago, starting her career as a store associate. She most recently served as senior executive vice president, responsible for U.S. stores and operations.