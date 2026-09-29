News

A.M. ATL: Get out the vote

Plus: A phoenix, hurricanes
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! I cannot get over this weather. Overcome with joy at this break in the oppressive heat, I went out and bought three new jackets. I will happily sweat in them until it actually gets cold.

Let’s get to it.

THREE IN 8 MILLION

The highly coveted "I Voted" stickers. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
The highly coveted "I Voted" stickers. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Federal prosecutors have charged three people in Georgia who allegedly voted but aren’t citizens. It’s part of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to insert the federal government into the midterm elections.

🔎 READ MORE: Feds are seeking noncitizen voters. They’ve found three in Georgia.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

THE ‘H WORD’

So ... is Georgia going to have any hurricanes this year?

🔎 READ MORE: Where are the hurricanes? Storm-weary Georgia seeing abnormally quiet year.

FROM THE ASHES

2028, here we come. (Courtesy of Atlanta City FC)
2028, here we come. (Courtesy of Atlanta City FC)

Atlanta’s forthcoming National Women’s Soccer League franchise has been newly christened — complete with a crest and color scheme — ahead of its 2028 debut.

The team consulted with future season ticket holders, the Atlanta soccer community and local leaders on the branding.

“Atlanta City FC reflects the energy, diversity and ambition that define this community,” the team said in a statement, “and we are proud to build a club that belongs to Atlanta and represents its future on the national stage.”

Fans and enthusiasts won’t have to wait long to own a piece of the team: There will be an event on Saturday where they can purchase inaugural merchandise.

🔎 READ MORE: Atlanta City FC launches with name, colors and logo ahead of 2028 debut

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🚗 Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the gas tax for 30 days. That means you don’t have to pay the state’s 33-cent-per-gallon tax on gas, which will cost the state about $200 million a month but hopefully keep more money in your pockets.

🍴 A major Atlanta restaurateur has filed for bankruptcy. Billy Streck, who had a hand in the Michelin-recommended Lyla Lila and the now-closed Beltline pizzeria Nina & Rafi, claimed nearly $2.8 million in debt.

🏗️ An abandoned tower off Spaghetti Junction will become an apartment complex. The cylindrical 14-story Presidential Hotel will soon be redeveloped to bring 282 market-rate apartments to DeKalb County.

💊 Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates differ on Medicaid expansion — but most voters said in recent polling that rising healthcare costs are a major factor for them this election.

CONGRATS GRADS

Georgia can now tout its highest-ever graduation rate, according to data released Monday.

Still, if you’re curious, you can check your school or district’s grad rate in the charts in our story.

🔎 READ MORE: Georgia’s high school graduation rate ticks up, reaching high of 88.5%

NEWS BITES

Florida sheriff blasts Georgia for scams run out of state prisons

He really told Georgia authorities to “get off their ass”!

4 unusual workouts taking over Georgia

Bored with your normal routine? There’s always rollerobics or Trap Pilates.

Giggle for God: America’s witty church signs aim to inspire, attract drivers and passersby

“God is dog spelled backwards.”

20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in October

So many fests, so little time.

SpaceX’s supersized Starship launches into orbit for the first time but flight ends early

It ended in a literal crash and burn, but it was still a success.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 29, 1948

The Atlanta Journal front page on Sept. 29, 1948.
The Atlanta Journal front page on Sept. 29, 1948.

WSB-TV Begins Telecasts Tonight. And now, WSB-TV, a quarter of a century later sets forth on an unknown span of unlimited exploration, toward the horizon of Time, and the Rim of the World — and begins, as began that strange little Voice from the tiny studio of WSB, with a benediction and a prayer, and the singing of the Longmeter Doxology.

Maybe I’ll start tomorrow’s newsletter with a benediction and a prayer, for old times’ sake.

ONE MORE THING

I was pleased to realize that watching the new Taylor Swift music video was part of my job duties this week, thanks to a cameo from a former UGA quarterback. It always comes back to the Georgia Bulldogs, doesn’t it?

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.