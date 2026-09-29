News A.M. ATL: Get out the vote Plus: A phoenix, hurricanes (Broly Su/AJC)

By Cassidy Alexander 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! I cannot get over this weather. Overcome with joy at this break in the oppressive heat, I went out and bought three new jackets. I will happily sweat in them until it actually gets cold. Let’s get to it. THREE IN 8 MILLION The highly coveted "I Voted" stickers. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Federal prosecutors have charged three people in Georgia who allegedly voted but aren’t citizens. It’s part of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to insert the federal government into the midterm elections. One of the three accused noncitizen voters appeared recently in federal court. She was charged with illegally voting in federal elections by mail in three different years.

President Donald Trump has repeated claims that noncitizen voting is rampant, though we know it is a rare practice.

Of the roughly 8.2 million registered voters in Georgia, state officials found in a recent review that only about 430 who cast ballots in the past three decades may not be citizens; roughly 200 of those had already been flagged for further review.

🔎 READ MORE: Feds are seeking noncitizen voters. They’ve found three in Georgia. Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. THE ‘H WORD’ So ... is Georgia going to have any hurricanes this year? Early October is usually the peak of hurricane season for the state, but so far, there haven’t been any storms developing in the Atlantic.

We can thank a powerful El Niño weather pattern for that, which smothers tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a relief for Georgians and a departure from stormy conditions in the Northeast U.S. and Pacific Ocean.

Meteorologists expect those conditions to persist through the end of November, but everyone agrees: It only takes one storm to break that streak.

FROM THE ASHES 2028, here we come. (Courtesy of Atlanta City FC) Atlanta’s forthcoming National Women’s Soccer League franchise has been newly christened — complete with a crest and color scheme — ahead of its 2028 debut. The team consulted with future season ticket holders, the Atlanta soccer community and local leaders on the branding. The name: Atlanta City FC

Atlanta City FC The crest: A phoenix, symbolizing Atlanta’s ability to rise, and a Dogwood bloom, symbolizing unity and history

A phoenix, symbolizing Atlanta’s ability to rise, and a Dogwood bloom, symbolizing unity and history The colors: Red and peach, signifying passion and resilience combined with hospitality and community “Atlanta City FC reflects the energy, diversity and ambition that define this community,” the team said in a statement, “and we are proud to build a club that belongs to Atlanta and represents its future on the national stage.”

💊 Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates differ on Medicaid expansion — but most voters said in recent polling that rising healthcare costs are a major factor for them this election. CONGRATS GRADS Georgia can now tout its highest-ever graduation rate, according to data released Monday. The graduation rate inched up to 88.5% statewide, with many metro Atlanta districts topping 90%.

State leaders are attributing the success to increased investments in career, technical and agricultural education and fine arts programs.

But grad rates shouldn’t be used as a one-stop shop to measure success in a school or district, one expert said. Still, if you’re curious, you can check your school or district’s grad rate in the charts in our story. 🔎 READ MORE: Georgia’s high school graduation rate ticks up, reaching high of 88.5%