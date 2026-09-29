A.M. ATL: Get out the vote

Morning, y’all! I cannot get over this weather. Overcome with joy at this break in the oppressive heat, I went out and bought three new jackets. I will happily sweat in them until it actually gets cold.
Let’s get to it.
THREE IN 8 MILLION
The highly coveted "I Voted" stickers. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
Federal prosecutors have charged three people in Georgia who allegedly voted but aren’t citizens. It’s part of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to insert the federal government into the midterm elections.
One of the three accused noncitizen voters appeared recently in federal court. She was charged with illegally voting in federal elections by mail in three different years.
President Donald Trump has repeated claims that noncitizen voting is rampant, though we know it is a rare practice.
Of the roughly 8.2 million registered voters in Georgia, state officials found in a recent review that only about 430 who cast ballots in the past three decades may not be citizens; roughly 200 of those had already been flagged for further review.
So ... is Georgia going to have any hurricanes this year?
Early October is usually the peak of hurricane season for the state, but so far, there haven’t been any storms developing in the Atlantic.
We can thank a powerful El Niño weather pattern for that, which smothers tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a relief for Georgians and a departure from stormy conditions in the Northeast U.S. and Pacific Ocean.
Meteorologists expect those conditions to persist through the end of November, but everyone agrees: It only takes one storm to break that streak.
Atlanta’s forthcoming National Women’s Soccer League franchise has been newly christened — complete with a crest and color scheme — ahead of its 2028 debut.
The team consulted with future season ticket holders, the Atlanta soccer community and local leaders on the branding.
The name: Atlanta City FC
The crest: A phoenix, symbolizing Atlanta’s ability to rise, and a Dogwood bloom, symbolizing unity and history
The colors: Red and peach, signifying passion and resilience combined with hospitality and community
“Atlanta City FC reflects the energy, diversity and ambition that define this community,” the team said in a statement, “and we are proud to build a club that belongs to Atlanta and represents its future on the national stage.”
Fans and enthusiasts won’t have to wait long to own a piece of the team: There will be an event on Saturday where they can purchase inaugural merchandise.
It ended in a literal crash and burn, but it was still a success.
ON THIS DATE
Sept. 29, 1948
The Atlanta Journal front page on Sept. 29, 1948.
WSB-TV Begins Telecasts Tonight. And now, WSB-TV, a quarter of a century later sets forth on an unknown span of unlimited exploration, toward the horizon of Time, and the Rim of the World — and begins, as began that strange little Voice from the tiny studio of WSB, with a benediction and a prayer, and the singing of the Longmeter Doxology.
Maybe I’ll start tomorrow’s newsletter with a benediction and a prayer, for old times’ sake.
ONE MORE THING
I was pleased to realize that watching the new Taylor Swift music video was part of my job duties this week, thanks to a cameo from a former UGA quarterback. It always comes back to the Georgia Bulldogs, doesn’t it?
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.