Brian Kemp suspends Georgia’s gas tax as Iran war squeezes drivers

Gov. Brian Kemp, seen here at the state Capitol in Atlanta in January. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The move comes as the Iran war drives up costs and political pressure builds ahead of November’s election.

The move comes as the Iran war drives up costs and political pressure builds ahead of November’s election.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday suspended Georgia’s motor fuel tax for 30 days as the war with Iran sends gas prices soaring and voters press leaders to ease the strain on household budgets ahead of the November elections.

The governor’s order begins at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and suspends the state’s 33-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline and roughly 37-cent-per-gallon levy on diesel. The break is expected to cost the state about $200 million a month, which Kemp is likely to offset by dipping deeper into Georgia’s surplus.

“Over the past several years, with the help of our partners in the General Assembly, we’ve been able to give billions of dollars in relief to hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said in a news release. “We’ve remained committed to helping them and our small businesses fight through the tough times, and that’s why I’m taking this action today to give further relief.”