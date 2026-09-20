Access Atlanta 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in October From outdoor festivals to indoor gaming extravaganzas to trunk-or-treat events, there are lots of fun October metro Atlanta events this month. Revelers in fun and frightful costumes flock to Little Five Points for the Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade. (Janay Kingsberry/AJC)

By Elizabeth Green – For Access Atlanta 41 minutes ago Share

Fall is officially here in Atlanta, and there’s so much to do. From outdoor festivals to indoor gaming extravaganzas to trunk-or-treat events, you’ll find a ton going on throughout the city and its metro this month. And best of all — these events are all free! Finally Friday at Oakland: Pumpkin Patch Oakland Cemetery’s Finally Friday event will give you access to tons of pumpkins and gourds to round out your fall decor. Your family can enjoy food from Ghost Pizza and Jen Chan’s, and kids can participate in an autumn-themed craft. 5-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SE, Atlanta.

The Decatur Book Festival The Decatur Book Festival, a longstanding celebration of literature, will once again promote storytelling and reading with author conversations, book discussions, book sales, theater performances and so much more. It’s a literature lover’s paradise! Times vary; see website, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 2-3. Locations vary; see website for full schedule. Porches and Pies A delicious day of sweet treats once again promises to please with Porches and Pies in Adair Park. Stroll and see the wide variety of baking contest entries and catch live music, peruse food trucks and participate in activities along the way. Admission is free, but tasting passes must be purchased. Noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Adair Park neighborhood, Atlanta.

Timba on the Shed What could be better than an afternoon of Cuban music? How about free salsa lessons to go with it? Enjoy both at Timba on the Shed at Ponce City Market.

5-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. The Shed at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. Retro Video Game Expo VIII Rewind time at this retro video game expo in Stone Mountain. You’ll find all your favorites and maybe a few you don’t know at this two-day show packed with legendary games and experiences. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4. Charlie’s Collectible Show, 6009 Memorial Dr., Unit 14, Stone Mountain. Candler Park Fall Fest Get ready for two full days of live, onstage music, food, games, art and other attractions at the Candler Park Fall Fest. This in-town park event is action-packed and has been known to draw more than 20,000 people a day. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 3-4. Candler Park, 1500 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Wire and Wood Songwriters Festival Alpharetta once again welcomes national and local musicians to tell the stories behind their songs and to perform them at the Wire and Wood Songwriters Festival. The festival will feature more than 30 performances, including artists like Sister Hazel, Corey Smith, Kristina Murray, David Ryan Harris and so many more. 6-11 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9; and noon-11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10. Downtown Alpharetta, 20 S Main St., Alpharetta. Oakhurst Porchfest Oakhurst Porchfest, a grassroots music festival, takes place in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood. It follows a model that’s taken hold across the nation in which, as the name suggests, homeowners host bands on their porches, and attendees stroll the neighborhood listening to a diverse lineup of musicians. You can plan on grabbing takeout food from nearby neighborhood restaurants. Noon-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10. Oakhurst neighborhood, Decatur. Art in Motion The Mable House Arts Center transforms into an outdoor gallery experience for Art in Motion. Attendees can shop goods from local artisans, create crafts and dress in the style of their favorite paintings to “step inside the frame” of famous works.

4-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10. Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. Chalktoberfest Chalktoberfest, an annual chalk art festival, combines with the local craft beer festival for a two-day extravaganza of chalk masterpieces created right on Marietta Square. Sample the best in craft beers, listen to live music and watch the streets transform with gorgeous art. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11. Historic Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Bayanihan Fest Bayanihan Fest is a heartwarming celebration of Filipino culture during Filipino American History Month. Experience cultural performances, including music and dance, and taste authentic food from area vendors. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17. Uptown Atlanta, 575 Main St., Atlanta.

Denimfest Celebrate the textile that fueled the area’s economy for many years at Denimfest at the Etowah Mill. There will be SEC football on the big screen, great food and pop-up bars, local vendors, and carnival midway games. There will also be an opportunity to “clock in” for a mill shift in a history walk through the property. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17. Etowah Mill, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton. Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade This is the parade so many Atlantans wait for each year. Catch all the weird and wonderful scenes from the sidelines of the Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade. A kaleidoscope of food trucks, street and circus performers, live music, and food vendors await. And, of course, the famous parade rolls out on Sunday at 1 p.m. Noon-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 17-18. Little Five Points, Moreland and Euclid Aves., Atlanta. Boo Bash Dress those kids up and bring them out to Boo Bash for trick-or-treating, complimentary face painting, bounce houses, live music, pop-up experiences and much more!

11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24. The Plaza at Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Amp It Up, Roswell! Heart tribute band Heart of Atlanta will take the stage at Roswell Junction to kick off the Amp It Up, Roswell! music festival. The event functions as a fundraiser for therapeutic and performing arts resources for families of those with developmental, neurologic and neurodegenerative diseases. 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24. Roswell Junction, 340 S. Atlanta St., Roswell. Dinner and a Boo-vie Bring the family out to trick-or-treat with the Town Center Avenue merchants, enjoy inflatables, food trucks and games, and end the evening with a double feature of outdoor movies. Be sure to bring blankets and chairs to this Dinner and a Boo-vie event! 5-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee

MODA Free Freaky Friday The Museum of Design Atlanta opens its doors for a free Friday event featuring its “Salt: A Design Story” exhibit. Learn how different cultures built meaning around the mineral and how it shaped the locations of cities and trade routes. Noon-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30. Museum of Design Atlanta, 1315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. Scream on the Square: ‘Casper’ Scream on the Square on Decatur Square features an outdoor showing of “Casper.” Bring a blanket or lawn chair — or both — and settle in with the family. Popcorn and shaved ice will be available for purchase. The movie starts at 7 p.m. 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30. Decatur Square, 121 E. Court Square, Decatur. Riverside Epicenter Trunk-or-Treat Looking for a fun and safe Halloween activity for the kids? The trunk-or-treat at Riverside Epicenter is it! You’ll find the requisite trunks with candy, of course, but there will also be horses and a petting zoo, food truck and farmers market vendors, and a live DJ.