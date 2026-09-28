Metro Atlanta Florida sheriff blasts Georgia officials over prisoners’ scams An Atlanta woman charged with taking $15K from a Florida woman is among dozens accused of being involved in scams out of Calhoun and Wheeler prisons, law enforcement said. Calhoun State Prison in Morgan is one of two Georgia prisons that a Florida sheriff's department says has inmates operating theft scams on the outside using cellphones. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

By Taylor Croft 38 minutes ago Share

A Florida sheriff arrested a woman accused of participating in a scam network through Georgia prisons and called for officials to put a stop to the scammers’ operations within the prison system. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, in a video posted to social media, said investigators there linked an Atlanta woman and three others to $15,000 taken from a woman near Daytona Beach, Florida. Annie Ashley of Atlanta has been charged with grand theft, Volusia sheriff’s officials said. She is one of roughly two dozen people arrested in the past year by Volusia County in the “huge scam” the Florida sheriff says is being run out of two Georgia prisons: Calhoun State Prison and Wheeler Correctional Institution.

The scammers usually call people, tell them they missed jury duty and have a warrant out for their arrest, then get them to pay, Chitwood said. “Hopefully, Georgia authorities will wake up and get off their ass and realize the scams that their prisoners are running,” Chitwood said in the video. The Georgia Department of Corrections did not respond to requests for comment on Chitwood’s message.

Sgt. Julian Elmazi works in the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office financial crimes unit. He said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his agency has arrested roughly two dozen people accused of being connected to these scams, typically individuals who are related to or are friends with those running the operation behind bars, he said.

The prisoners aren’t supposed to have phones, but the devices get smuggled into the prisons anyway, sometimes by the guards or with drones, Elmazi said. The inmates “start calling people, typically older people, telling them they have missed jury duty and they have a warrant for their arrest, and they direct them to withdraw cash and deposit that to Bitcoin ATMs,” he said. Investigators trace the money through online payment systems and cryptocurrency exchanges and link the individuals who receive the cash funds to the inmates directing the scam, Elmazi said. Contraband smuggling and criminal activity have been rampant behind bars in Georgia prisons in recent years, an AJC investigation found. The AJC reported on the crisis within Georgia’s prison system in an extensive, yearslong investigation that revealed hundreds of guards smuggling contraband, prisoners dying from drug overdoses, drug rings operating, severe understaffing and record numbers of homicides.