Former UGA QB Matthew Stafford makes cameo in new Taylor Swift music video

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford enters the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (Kyusung Gong/AP)

Stafford and his wife, Kelly, also attended the wedding of Swift and Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

Stafford and his wife, Kelly, also attended the wedding of Swift and Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

Matthew Stafford’s main job had him in Denver on Sunday night for the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Denver Broncos.

But at the same time, Stafford briefly appeared in the debut of Taylor Swift’s new music video for the song “Patient Zero,” which was one of four new songs released on Friday as part of the album “The Life of a Showgirl: Encore.”

Stafford was not the only celebrity to appear in the music video, as actors Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell starred and model Cara Delevingne also made a cameo. The video debuted during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, where Swift was honored with the first-ever Artist Director Honors Award.