Former UGA QB Matthew Stafford makes cameo in new Taylor Swift music video

Matthew Stafford’s main job had him in Denver on Sunday night for the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Denver Broncos.
But at the same time, Stafford briefly appeared in the debut of Taylor Swift’s new music video for the song “Patient Zero,” which was one of four new songs released on Friday as part of the album “The Life of a Showgirl: Encore.”
Stafford was not the only celebrity to appear in the music video, as actors Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell starred and model Cara Delevingne also made a cameo. The video debuted during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, where Swift was honored with the first-ever Artist Director Honors Award.
Stafford and his wife, Kelly, also attended the wedding of Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce this offseason. Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was also there.
While Stafford often tries to stay out of the public eye, he did make an appearance on the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast in March 2025.
Stafford and his family also attended Swift’s Eras Tour in October 2024.
As for the quarterback’s play on Sunday, it was not one of Stafford’s better days. While he threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos, he threw a second-half pick six. His final pass attempt of the game was intercepted in the end zone as time expired in a 30-26 loss.
Stafford and the Rams will look to get back in the win column next week when they face the Philadelphia Eagles.