Recognize this eyesore near Spaghetti Junction? It’s being redeveloped.

The left photo shows the abandoned former Presidential Hotel tower in DeKalb County. The right is a rendering of its planned residential conversion. (Courtesy of DeKalb County)

DeKalb County issues permit to allow developer to transform blighted hotel tower into 282 apartments.

DeKalb County issues permit to allow developer to transform blighted hotel tower into 282 apartments.

Hundreds of thousands of drivers pass through Spaghetti Junction’s web of asphalt each day, and many of them have likely had the same thought.

What’s that abandoned cylindrical tower peeking above the trees?

The 14-story eyesore used to be the Presidential Hotel before falling into disrepair, forming a solo skyline of blight off one of the region’s busiest interstate intersections. But hundreds of people may soon call that tower home.

The building formerly known as the Presidential Tower lies vacant and in disrepair near Spaghetti Junction in DeKalb County, in this 2016 photo. (Bob Andres/AJC 2016)

DeKalb County on Monday announced it issued a key permit allowing multifamily firm Aramar Investments to convert the tower into 282 market-rate apartments. The $53.3 million project is the latest attempt to breathe new life into one of metro Atlanta’s most visible vacant buildings.